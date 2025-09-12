Regulatory News:

Today, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of Pet Service Holding NV (PSH) (Paris:ALPET) took place in Amsterdam. All agenda items as set out in the convocation of 26 August 2025 were adopted with 100% of the votes cast.

During the meeting, CEO Ron van Veldhoven provided a presentation of Pet Service Holding's strategy in a rapidly growing European pet market: more than 80 million households own a pet with a name and spending on pets continues to increase. According to Bloomberg, this growth will continue at least until 2030. Pet Service Holding responds to this trend with a strong and integrated approach. The company combines veterinary pharmacies, wholesalers, online stores, and digital platforms. The EGM was also an opportunity to present the recent acquisition of PETLUX, a fast-growing and innovative company focusing on premium pet products and services. In this multi-billion-euro market, Pet Service Holding intends to pursue further acquisitions that fit within the company's strategy.

The shareholders approved, among other things:

the appointment of Ms. Afke Schaart as a member of the Supervisory Board;

the granting of a share bonus to the CEO, Mr. Ron van Veldhoven;

the extension of the management agreement with the CEO for a period of four years;

the extension of the authorization to repurchase the company's own shares; and

the extension of the designation of the Management Board to issue shares.

Tradability of Pet Service Holding NV securities

For clarification, Pet Service Holding NV emphasizes that the recent listing on Euronext Growth Paris applies exclusively to PSH shares and is entirely separate from the listing on Nxchange Amsterdam, where depositary receipts (DRs) of shares are traded. Trading in shares on Euronext and trading in DRs on Nxchange are strictly separated, but both represent the same underlying asset.

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250912123192/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com



NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu