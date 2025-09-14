Anzeige
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 21:28
0,360 Euro
+1,69 % +0,006
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GAC Brand Launches in Poland, Opening a New Chapter in the European Market

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11, GAC held a grand brand launch and dual-vehicle debut in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, marking its official entry into its first European market. Distinguished guests from China and Poland's automotive industry, mainstream media, and representatives of the electric vehicle community witnessed this significant milestone in GAC's European strategy.

At the event, GAC showcased two flagship pure electric SUVs: AION V and HYPTEC HT, designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of Polish consumers. The GAC Warsaw flagship showroom integrated technological aesthetics with local art, creating multifunctional spaces for display, interaction, and services based on the concept of "experiential retail." A highlight of the showroom is Feels Like Heaven, a cloud installation by Polish artist Joanna Juszczak.


Poland is a key hub in GAC's "European Market Plan", with its strategic location bridging Western and Central-Eastern Europe and the strong growth potential of the new energy vehicle sector. Leveraging its leading vehicle technology, strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and its "Service First, Customer First" philosophy, GAC will continue to partner with local collaborators, expand its product portfolio, and enhance the customer experience.

Together with the Warsaw showroom, GAC will establish a total of eight dealer outlets across key cities including Poznan, Kraków, and beyond. GAC's European parts distribution center has already commenced operations, establishing a "rapid-response, locally supported" after-sales service network. GAC also plans to introduce additional new energy vehicle models, deepen user engagement, and strengthen brand connections.

Earlier this year, GAC conducted a series of brand pre-launch activities in Poland. GAC became the exclusive title sponsor of Poland's premier golf event, the Rosa Challenge Tour, under the European Challenge Tour, effectively engaging high-net-worth individuals. GAC also invited Polish automotive media to visit its Guangzhou R&D Center and AION NE Smart Eco Factory, allowing them to experience the strength of China's intelligent innovation.

Looking forward, GAC remains committed to "integrating into Poland, serving Poland, and contributing to Poland," with the goal of becoming a trusted automotive brand in the country.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772433/GAC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-brand-launches-in-poland-opening-a-new-chapter-in-the-european-market-302555790.html

