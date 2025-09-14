Anzeige
Sonntag, 14.09.2025
Investment Idee: Einsteigen bevor sich die Schleuse öffnet!
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 21:28
0,360 Euro
+1,69 % +0,006
Using Poland as a Starting Point, GAC Accelerates Its Expansion in the European Market

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11, GAC held a grand brand launch and dual-vehicle debut in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, marking its official entry into its first European market. Poland serves as a pivotal hub in GAC's "European Market Plan", with its strategic location bridging Western and Central-Eastern Europe and the strong growth potential of the new energy vehicle sector. Leveraging its leading vehicle technology, strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and its "Service First, Customer First" philosophy, GAC will continue to partner with local collaborators, expand its product portfolio, and enhance the customer experience.


At the event, GAC showcased two flagship pure electric SUVs: AION V and HYPTEC HT. The AION V is designed for intelligent family mobility, offers a 510 km range, 20-minute fast charging to 80%, a vehicle system that supports 23 languages, and a Euro NCAP five-star safety rating, combining practicality with cutting-edge technology. The HYPTEC HT, positioned as a high-end electric coupe SUV, features NAPPA leather interior, a 22-speaker Dolby sound system, and intelligent driving assistance functions, catering to elite consumers who are seeking both design excellence and a refined driving experience. Both models come standard with a panoramic sunroof, hidden door handles, a 360° surround-view camera system, and an 8-year vehicle warranty, fully demonstrating GAC's product strength and reliability in electric mobility.

Through model showcases, brand presentations, and interactive experiences, the event created an immersive debut atmosphere that drew mainstream Polish media, industry influencers, and potential customers. This showcased the strong local interest and growth potential of GAC's electric products in the Polish market.

The GAC Warsaw flagship showroom blends technological aesthetics with local art, offering multifunctional spaces for display, interaction, and services based on the concept of "experiential retail." A highlight of the showroom is Feels Like Heaven, a cloud installation by Polish artist Joanna Juszczak.

Looking ahead, GAC will use Poland as a starting point for its European expansion, integrating global resources and collaborating with local partners to develop local production, parts logistics, and delivery capabilities, ultimately building a comprehensive sales, service, and supply chain ecosystem in Poland.

