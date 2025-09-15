

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement (VE, VEOEY, VIE.PA, VVD.DE), a French utilities company, on Monday announced a deal between the consortium comprising Veolia, Marafiq, and Lamar, and SATORP, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies Refining and Petrochemical Company.



The deal aims to implement a $500 million project for recycling water from complex industrial effluents in Jubail Industrial City, a petrochemical hub in Saudi Arabia. Veolia noted that it will lead the reuse plant operations in Jubail.



The project includes the construction, operation, and maintenance of an industrial wastewater reuse plant with an annual capacity of around 8.8 million m3. Veolia and Orascom will be responsible for the civil works. The two companies will also provide operation and maintenance service for 30 years under a contract scheduled to begin in 2028.



Water recycling process is crucial in the Middle East, where freshwater is a scarce resource.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News