Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Group announces management changes

Ulf Hammarmyr, with a strong background from listed growth companies, will take over as interim CFO and succeed Karoline Duvmo, who resigned from her position at her own request.

"Ulf Hammarmyr has deep and broad experience as CFO in companies with a focus on business development and profitable growth and is therefore an excellent fit for us in the phase we are currently in. I would also like to extend my warm thanks to Karoline Duvmo, who during her time as CFO has been a key person in the extensive restructuring work that has enabled significant cost reductions and efficiency improvements in the company," comments Thomas Lindgren, Interim CEO of Goodbye Kansas Group.

Ulf Hammarmyr will begin the role as interim CFO on September 29. Karoline Duvmo's last day of employment is November 7, allowing ample time for a handover.

For additional information, please contact:

Thomas Lindgren, Interim CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group

E-mail: thomas.lindgren@goodbyekansasgroup.com

Direct: +46 70 591 3056

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developing visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.