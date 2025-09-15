Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 10:24
37,000 Euro
+7,71 % +2,650
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 07:36 Uhr
Sword Group: New Acquisition in Switzerland

Sword Group continues its M&A strategy and announces the acquisition of Bubble Go.

Bubble Go, headquartered in Geneva with a nearshore platform in Lisbon, is specialised in high value-added IT services.

Bubble Go generated revenue of CHF6.1 million in 2024 and is forecasting revenue of CHF7 million in 2026, while maintaining profitability in line with Group standards.

Bubble Go operates primarily in the private banking and luxury sectors.

The company has more than 70 employees.

The Portuguese entity will enable the Group to strengthen and expand its nearshore offerings for Swiss and European clients.

Calendar

23/10/25
2025 Third Quarter Revenue

22/01/26
2025 Fourth Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
