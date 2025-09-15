Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan's Recent Drillholes Demonstrate Continuity of High Grade with 1.85 g/t Au over 26.9m at Powerline Deposit, Yukon, Canada

New Diamond Drill Highlights Demonstrate Continuity of High Grade and Waste Block Conversion to High-grade Domains in Northeast Powerline

AX-25-660 - 1.85 g/t Au over 26.9m including 5.91 g/t Au over 3.5m, within 62.0m at 0.93 g/t Au

AX-25-664 - 3.36 g/t Au over 5.0m within 19.5m at 1.12 g/t Au and 6.00 g/t Au over 2.0 m within 1.35 g/t Au over 27.0m,

AX-25-667 - 6.03 g/t Au over 1.5m and 5.22 g/t Au over 1.4m within 17.9m at 1.34 g/t Au



VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected multiple instances of visible gold in sheeted veins at the Powerline deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac") in the prolific Tombstone Belt, Yukon, Canada. High-grade Gold ("Au") in drillholes AX-25-660, 664, and 667 highlight the potential for further high-grade gold intervals in Powerline and confirm new 3D modelling mineralized domains. These holes also highlight the potential infill drilling to convert waste blocks to ore blocks with improved continuity of high-grade mineralized domains extending beyond the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (see Table 3 below) conceptual pit boundary (Figure 1; Tables 1 and 2). To date, over 29,000m (127 holes) have been drilled by the Company this year on the AurMac Project, with drilling currently ongoing.

"These results advance our target of defining 5 million ounces of plus 1 g/t. Specifically, these holes from the Powerline deposit are focused on converting waste blocks that fall within the footprint of the conceptual pit where the mineralized domains are only truncated based on a lack of drilling," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Guided by our reinterpretation of the geologic controls of mineralization in Powerline, used to delineated 1.42 Moz of Indicated Mineral Resources at 0.95 g/t (46.4 M tonnes) and 3.13 Moz of Inferred Mineral Resources at an average gold grade of 0.98 g/t (99.2 M tonnes), at the 0.55 g/t gold cut off (see News Release of July 8, 2025). The Powerline deposit boundaries remain open in all directions."

Duncan Mackay, Vice President of Exploration, continued, "Building on our success from last year in redeveloping our geologic model and achieving nearly one-to-one conversion ratio for inferred to indicated in our MRE, we are further refining our model utilizing structural data from oriented drill core and geochemical data (bolstered by our onsite XRF). Specific mineralized domains can be traced in Powerline adding continuity to high-grade zones, converting waste blocks in the current MRE (Figure 2) and flattening and deepening the conceptual pit floor."

Figure 1: Plan map of the northeast portion of the Powerline deposit. Step-outs northeast of Powerline meant to test newly interpreted mineralized domains have successfully intersected high-grade Au mineralization and have potential to convert waste blocks within the conceptual pit to ore and expand the mineralized envelope of the deposit. Section line A-B refers to Figure 2.

Figure 2: 50m Cross Section in northeast Powerline. Intersection in AX-25-667 extends mineralization up dip and shows potential for waste block conversion within the conceptual pit outline (magenta outlines).

Table 1: Significant diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release

HOLE NUMBER From (m) To (m) Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-648 98.5 100.6 2.1 0.62 and 130.0 131.2 1.2 0.34 and 163.3 192.9 29.6 0.34 including 186.0 192.9 6.9 0.72 AX-25-653 34.0 36.0 2.0 0.54 and 49.0 63.0 14.0 0.32 and 85.8 91.8 6.0 0.36 and 104.3 135.5 31.2 0.65 including 104.3 104.9 0.6 16.70 and 147.5 152.5 5.0 0.31 and 164.5 168.6 4.1 0.40 and 192.6 237.5 44.9 0.37 AX-25-656 44.3 62.0 17.7 0.43 and 107.0 121.3 14.3 0.30 and 141.3 149.4 8.1 0.21 and 178.6 195.5 16.9 0.35 and 210.7 212.7 2.0 0.31 and 236.7 253.8 17.1 0.24 and 269.8 282.8 13.0 0.26 AX-25-660 29.0 37.0 8.0 0.32 and 54.5 57.5 3.0 0.62 and 75.5 110.0 34.5 0.29 and 157.0 219.0 62.0 0.93 Including 163.6 190.5 26.9 1.85 including 163.6 167.1 3.5 5.91 including 163.6 164.3 0.7 15.40 including 166.6 167.1 0.5 21.50 and including 182.6 184.1 1.5 9.00 and 244.5 272.7 28.2 0.32 including 272.3 272.7 0.4 4.36 AX-25-664 19.5 39.0 19.5 1.12 including 31.4 36.4 5.0 3.36 including 31.4 31.9 0.5 6.30 including 34.9 36.4 1.5 8.53 and 49.5 59.9 10.4 0.76 including 51.0 52.0 1.0 6.04 and 70.0 108.3 38.3 0.28 and 138.5 158.5 20.0 0.32 and 170.5 181.0 10.5 0.60 and 205.0 232.0 27.0 1.35 including 217.0 219.0 2.0 6.00 and including 230.3 232.0 1.7 10.40 and 267.0 268.3 1.3 1.34 and 293.0 295.0 2.0 0.35 AX-25-667 18.0 25.5 7.5 0.57 and 64.5 82.4 17.9 1.34 including 64.5 66.0 1.5 6.03 including 81.0 82.4 1.4 5.22 and 97.0 98.5 1.5 0.32 and 105.5 105.8 0.3 1.15 and 123.0 128.8 5.8 0.36 and 178.7 179.8 1.1 0.44 and 308.3 322.0 13.7 0.43 and 360.8 366.1 5.3 0.73

*True widths are estimated to be 90% of drill interval

Table 2: Collar Locations for drill holes in this release

HOLE ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-648 468603 7083286 869 306.3 0 -60 AX-25-653 468461 7082954 879 301.8 0 -55 AX-25-660 468466 7082854 877 289.8 0 -55 AX-25-656 468508 7082945 889 300.2 0 -55 AX-25-664 468359 7082924 854 333.0 0 -55 AX-25-667 468555 7083091 865 412.1 0 -60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 215.3 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 1:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025 and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1 The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyans-recent-drillholes-demonstrate-continuity-of-high-grade-with-1.85-g%2ft-au-o-1073068