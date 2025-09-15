Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) Awarded major New York Transportation customer project expansion and 3-year software support contract extension

Gothenburg, Sweden - September 15, 2025 - Irisity AB (publ), a provider of AI-driven video data management software was awarded a major New York transportation customer project expansion and 3-year software support contract extension.

Valued at approximately 6 million SEK over a three-year period, this project will be delivered in Q3/Q4 with the initial phase of 1.5 million SEK being recognized as net sales starting in Q3 of 2025.



The project includes providing Irisity IRIS+ analytics, hardware and support services for securing bridges and tunnels. The objective is to reliably and consistently bolster safety protocols and mitigate potential risks for high-traffic commuter routes.

The awarded expansion and 3-year software support contract extension demonstrates our commitment to successful customer AI software adoption and operational excellence. It also highlights our dedication to forging lasting partnerships with clients.

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com .

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary