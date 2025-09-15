Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681 | Ticker-Symbol: 69M
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 08:08
0,011 Euro
-6,67 % -0,001
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 13:30 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) Awarded major New York Transportation customer project expansion and 3-year software support contract extension

Gothenburg, Sweden - September 15, 2025 - Irisity AB (publ), a provider of AI-driven video data management software was awarded a major New York transportation customer project expansion and 3-year software support contract extension.

Valued at approximately 6 million SEK over a three-year period, this project will be delivered in Q3/Q4 with the initial phase of 1.5 million SEK being recognized as net sales starting in Q3 of 2025.

The project includes providing Irisity IRIS+ analytics, hardware and support services for securing bridges and tunnels. The objective is to reliably and consistently bolster safety protocols and mitigate potential risks for high-traffic commuter routes.

The awarded expansion and 3-year software support contract extension demonstrates our commitment to successful customer AI software adoption and operational excellence. It also highlights our dedication to forging lasting partnerships with clients.

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

About Irisity
Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary

https://irisity.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.