Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IRIS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026600231 Order book ID: 433404 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IRIS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026600249 Order book ID: 433405 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 05, 2025, the subscription rights in Irisity AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 14, 2025.With effect from November 05, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Irisity AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 05, 2025.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB