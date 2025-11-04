Irisity AB: Irisity publishes information document regarding rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Irisity AB (publ) ("Irisity" or the "Company") announces the publication of an information document (the "Information Document") in connection with the rights issue of shares amounting to approximately SEK 26 million (the "Rights Issue") that was announced on October 3, 2025.

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared the Information Document in accordance with Article 1.4(d)(b) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Irisity today announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website: https://irisity.com/rights-issue/

Summary of the Rights Issue

One (1) existing share in the Company entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. Ten (10) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for thirteen (13) newly issued shares. This means that a total of 217,157,616 new shares will be issued within the framework of the Rights Issue.

The subscription price has been set at SEK 0.12 per share.

Upon full subscription, Irisity will receive approximately SEK 26 million before transaction costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 0.5 million.

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive approximately SEK 26 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 0.5 million. Stockhorn Capital AB (" Stockhorn ") will subscribe for its pro rata share of approximately 36.6 percent and act as a bottom guarantor for the remaining portion. Approximately SEK 10 million will be set off against Stockhorn's pro rata subscription. If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed by other shareholders, the remaining amount of approximately SEK 13 million will remain as a loan (the Company will receive cash proceeds). If Stockhorn, in its capacity as guarantor, will be allotted additional shares, a larger amount (up to SEK 23 million) may be set off against the loan. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to further strengthen its general working capital. The net proceeds will provide flexibility to continue the implementation of the simplification program, realize efficiency improvements, and accelerate the transition towards recurring revenues. In connection with the Rights Issue, it has also been agreed that the portion of the short-term loan from Stockhorn, including accrued interest, which is not set off in connection with the Rights Issue, shall be repaid in December 2026.

") will subscribe for its pro rata share of approximately 36.6 percent and act as a bottom guarantor for the remaining portion. Approximately SEK 10 million will be set off against Stockhorn's pro rata subscription. If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed by other shareholders, the remaining amount of approximately SEK 13 million will remain as a loan (the Company will receive cash proceeds). If Stockhorn, in its capacity as guarantor, will be allotted additional shares, a larger amount (up to SEK 23 million) may be set off against the loan. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to further strengthen its general working capital. The net proceeds will provide flexibility to continue the implementation of the simplification program, realize efficiency improvements, and accelerate the transition towards recurring revenues. In connection with the Rights Issue, it has also been agreed that the portion of the short-term loan from Stockhorn, including accrued interest, which is not set off in connection with the Rights Issue, shall be repaid in December 2026. The Rights Issue is fully guaranteed through subscription and guarantee commitments from Stockhorn. No compensation will be paid for the guarantee commitment. The guarantee commitment is not secured by a bank guarantee, pledge, or similar arrangement.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Trading in subscription rights: November 5 - November 14, 2025

Subscription period: November 5 - November 19, 2025

Expected trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares): November 5 - around December 5, 2025

Expected announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue: November 20, 2025

Advisors

Partner Fondkommission AB acts as Issuing Agent and Advokatfirman Vinge acts as Legal Advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3,000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary

https://irisity.com

Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Irisity in any jurisdiction, neither from Irisity nor from someone else. This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A disclosure document prepared in accordance with Article 1.4 db and Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation regarding the Rights Issue described in this press release will be prepared and published by the Company prior to the commencing of the subscription period. This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. The information contained in this announcement relating to the Rights Issue is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public Rights Issue of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the USA, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zeeland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations. In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49 (2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is not required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market rulebook for issuers of shares.

Information to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the offered shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Rights Issue. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in the Company. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.