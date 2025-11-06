Irisity AB: Irisity announces that Stockhorn Capital AB has increased its holding in Irisity AB, thereby crossing the mandatory bid threshold

According to Stockhorn's press release, today it acquired 1,000 shares in Irisity at a price of SEK 0.132 per share. Following the acquisition, Stockhorn's total holding in Irisity amounts to 61,147,614 shares, corresponding to 36.61 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company. As a result of today's acquisition of shares in Irisity, a mandatory bid obligation arises for Stockhorn. In accordance with The Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee's Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms, within four weeks Stockhorn will either submit a mandatory takeover offer for the remaining shares in Irisity or divest shares to such an extent that the mandatory bid obligation no longer applies.

Attachments: https://www.stockhorncapital.se/pressmeddelande'slug=stockhorn-capital-ab-har-okat-sitt-innehav-i-irisity-ab-varigenom-gransen-for-budplikt-har-passerats

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

