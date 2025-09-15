Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Expands EV Charging Vision with Innovative Equity & Community-Driven Model

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH), a renewable energy service and project development company, today announced the expansion of its EV infrastructure strategy to include innovative, community-driven financing models for charging station development. Building on its recently announced turnkey EPC agreement with Wallace Energy and new Florida site exploration with Driftwood Hospitality, Green Rain is positioning itself as a first-mover in equitable EV charging and clean energy infrastructure.

The Company intends to leverage ESCO platforms, strategic EPC partnerships, and emerging crowdfunding models to accelerate the nationwide rollout of solar, EV charging, and storage projects. This approach not only enhances capital efficiency but also aligns with the U.S. Justice40 Initiative, which mandates that at least 40% of federal clean energy benefits flow to disadvantaged communities.

According to BloombergNEF, the U.S. EV charging and solar battery markets are projected to surpass $150 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, recent studies indicate that equitable access to charging infrastructure will be critical to achieving widespread EV adoption. Green Rain's strategy combines:

Turnkey EV Charging Deployment - Partnering with established developers for high-traffic, revenue-generating sites such as hospitality, retail, and municipal hubs.

Crowdfunding & Community Ownership Models - Exploring innovative financing structures that empower local communities to co-invest in charging infrastructure, ensuring broad-based equity and recurring cash flow streams.

Solar + Battery Integration - Pairing EV charging stations with solar and storage for grid resiliency and enhanced margins.

Data & Analytics Platforms - Providing customers and municipalities with measurable energy savings, carbon reduction tracking, and transparent ROI.

"The future of EV charging must be both profitable and inclusive," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "By integrating crowdfunding and equitable access models into our platform, we're not only scaling fast in a multi-billion-dollar market but also ensuring communities become true stakeholders in the clean energy transition."

Green Rain is actively advancing partnerships across the Northeast, Florida, and Midwest, with a nationwide rollout scheduled for 2026. As part of its shareholder value strategy, the Company also reaffirms its commitment to a dividend policy, underscoring management's confidence in long-term recurring revenues from ESCO operations and clean energy infrastructure.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

