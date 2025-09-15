

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough therapy designation for their raludotatug deruxtecan for the treatment of adults with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal or fallopian tube cancers who have previously been treated with bevacizumab.



The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on data from a phase 1 study and the ongoing REJOICE-Ovarian01 phase 2/3 study.



