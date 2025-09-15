Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") appoints Timothy Barry, an experienced mining executive, to its advisory board.

"Sanatana is pleased to welcome Tim Barry to its Advisory Board," said Peter Miles, CEO of Sanatana. "With over 20 years of international geological and executive experience spanning Central Asia, Africa, the Americas, Canada, and Australia, Tim's geological background and experience in running Junior Exploration companies will be invaluable as we advance our projects in one of the world's most promising and emerging gold belts."

Mr. Barry is an accomplished geologist and mining executive with more than 20 years of international experience. He sits on the board of several public companies and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Arras Minerals and Silver Bull Resources.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Barry was Chief Geologist for Dome Ventures, where he managed exploration programs and oversaw in-country operations across West and Central Africa. His work as a geologist has taken him across the globe, including Mongolia and Central Asia, Mexico and Central America, West and Central Africa, Canada, and Australia.

Mr. Barry holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, and is a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM). He is based full-time in Kazakhstan.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

