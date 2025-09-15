Cubic Transportation Systems Launches Open Payments on Umo, Offering Agencies More Ways to Pay

New Functionality Empowers Agencies with More Flexibility and Access to Enterprise-Level Tools Once Reserved for Big-City Systems

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Cubic Transportation Systems , a global leader in public transport payment solutions, today announced the launch of Open Payments on the Umo Mobility platform, a next-generation capability that simplifies fare payments and delivers a faster, more seamless rider experience. With Open Payments on Umo, riders can pay for transit in the way that works best for them, including tapping a contactless bank card, mobile wallet, or smartwatch, making boarding easier and more convenient than ever. Designed for rapid deployment, Umo gives small and mid-size agencies access to advanced tools that were previously available only to the large metropolitan systems.

Unlike competitors that focus only on open payments, Umo offers a broader, more flexible approach that supports any payment model, whether closed loop, open loop, hybrid, ticket-based, retail-integrated, scanning to ride, or mobile app-driven. This gives agencies the freedom to create systems that best serve their riders and communities while providing the flexibility to evolve as needs change.

"Open Payments represents a major leap forward in creating equitable, flexible, and modern transit experiences," said Angela Miller, VP and GM of Umo Mobility at Cubic Transportation Systems. "By giving transit agencies the ability to accept their riders' preferred form of payment, we're removing barriers to transit access and strengthening connections between people and the places they need to go."

With Open Payments on Umo, riders no longer need to pre-purchase tickets, load funds onto transit cards, or carry cash. A single tap is all it takes to pay and board, and the system integrates seamlessly with existing fare policies, including discounts, transfers, and fare capping. This flexibility improves accessibility for daily commuters, occasional riders, and tourists alike.

For agencies, Open Payments on Umo delivers a modernized fare collection system that equips small and mid-size agencies with powerful tools and insights to enhance service, increase ridership, and support long-term growth. By simplifying payments and removing friction from the rider journey, Umo helps agencies create more inclusive, accessible, and connected transit systems. With evolving payment technologies, robust data on travel patterns, and solutions tailored to every community, Umo enables agencies to design better services, optimize resources, and deliver transit experiences that truly meet the needs of their riders.

To learn more about Open Payments on Umo and experience a demo of the new functionality, visit Cubic Transportation Systems at Booth #1035 at APTA Transform in Boston, September 14-15, or visit umomobility.com. ?

