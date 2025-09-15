Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
15.09.25 | 15:49
23,970 Euro
-3,66 % -0,910
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & Plc to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter Earnings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2025 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, September 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

SOURCE: Carnival Corporation & plc

MEDIA CONTACT: Jody Venturoni, 1 469 797 6380, OR INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832


© 2025 PR Newswire
