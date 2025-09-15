Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) -Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0), a leading digital media and branded content company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its M&A journey with the acquisition of the direct media sales business from Enthusiast Gaming. This strategic acquisition marks a major milestone in Vertiqal's growth trajectory, significantly expanding its owned and operated media network and direct brand relationships.

With the integration of Enthusiast Gaming's direct sales operations now finalized, Vertiqal Studios has solidified its position as a premier partner for brands seeking targeted, high-impact digital advertising across premium content verticals, including gaming, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.

As a result of the acquisition and ongoing commercial traction, Vertiqal Studios has secured a Q4 booked revenue pipeline of over $3 million USD across its owned and operated network. This strong forward-looking revenue base demonstrates the effectiveness of Vertiqal's consolidated media strategy and enhanced monetization capabilities.

"Today marks the completion of an ambitious chapter for Vertiqal Studios," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios Corp. "This acquisition not only boosts our scale and reach but also validates our vision of building a vertically integrated, content-driven media company with direct-to-brand relationships at its core. With a robust revenue pipeline already booked, we are positioned to deliver significant growth and long-term value to our shareholders."

The acquisition included:

Omnia Media YouTube multi-channel network

49% stake in Vancouver Surge professional Call of Duty team alongside Canucks Sports & Entertainment

Luminosity Gaming and all affiliated channels & IP

Vertiqal Studios now operates a diversified network of digital properties and branded content channels across YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, X, Discord, and Reddit, reaching over 200 million engaged consumers monthly. The company's data-first integrated approach combines in-house creative production, proprietary distribution points, and direct media sales, delivering results-driven solutions for top global advertisers.

The company will continue to execute on its strategic roadmap, leveraging its expanded capabilities to drive organic growth, deeper brand partnerships, and sustained revenue acceleration.

