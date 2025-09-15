VALLOUREC: JEROME FAVRE APPOINTED HEAD OF OCTG, SERVICES AND ACCESSORIES

JEROME FAVRE APPOINTED HEAD OF OCTG,

SERVICES AND ACCESSORIES

Meudon (France), September 15, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the appointment of Jérôme Favre as Head of the OCTG, Services and Accessories Business Line. He has joined the Executive Committee, effective immediately.

Jérôme Favre previously oversaw OCTG sales for the Eastern Hemisphere and is succeeding Laurent Dubedout. He will work closely with Laurent to perpetuate the Group's successful commercial strategy during the planned transition period.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group, commented:

"I am delighted to promote Jérôme Favre within the Group and to welcome him to the Executive Committee. His more than ten years of experience within our OCTG sales teams in strategic regions will be key in helping to accelerate Vallourec's development. Jérôme is a highly regarded professional who has spent his entire career in the commercialization of technological products. Together with the entire Executive Committee, I would like to thank Laurent Dubedout for his commitment and contribution to the Group over the past years."

Jérôme Favre's biography:

Jérôme Favre joined Vallourec in 2013 as Sales Manager for West Africa, where he significantly grew OCTG sales and rolled out Vallourec's service offerings. In 2016, he took over as Head of OCTG and Line Pipe Sales for North Africa and Europe, before becoming head of sales for Europe and Africa in this region. In 2020, he was appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Middle East, later expanding his scope to include Europe and Africa. In June 2025, he was promoted to Sales Director for the Eastern Hemisphere, one of Vallourec's three strategic regions.

From 2008 to 2012, Jérôme led international business development and export sales at Duons Telecom, a telecommunications systems integrator. He began his career in 2001 at Sofrepost, first as Project Manager, then as Sales Director for logistics solutions in the Middle East.

Aged 50, Jérôme is a graduate of Polytech Lyon and holds a Master's degree in Physics from Université Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I).

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1

Individual shareholders:



Press relation: Taddeo

Romain Grie`re

Tel: +33



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33

Attachment