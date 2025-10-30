VALLOUREC: Invitation: Vallourec Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call - Friday, November 14th, 2025



Invitation





Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call

Friday, November 14th, 2025

Vallourec will publish Third Quarter and Nine Month 2025 Results on November 14 t h , 2025 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Sascha Bibert, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and webcast at 09:30 AM CET .



To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:

https://vallourec.engagestream.companywebcast.com/2025-11-14-q3resultscallanalysts

To participate in the call, please visit:

https://engagestream.companywebcast.com/vallourec/2025-11-14-q3resultscallanalysts/dial-in

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

Attachment