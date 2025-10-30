VALLOUREC: Invitation: Vallourec Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call - Friday, November 14th, 2025

Invitation
Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call
Friday, November 14th, 2025
Vallourec will publish Third Quarter and Nine Month 2025 Results on November 14th, 2025 at 07:30 AM CET.
Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Sascha Bibert, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and webcast at 09:30 AM CET.
To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:
https://vallourec.engagestream.companywebcast.com/2025-11-14-q3resultscallanalysts
To participate in the call, please visit:
https://engagestream.companywebcast.com/vallourec/2025-11-14-q3resultscallanalysts/dial-in
The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors
