Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 17:26
16,020 Euro
+0,50 % +0,080
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
30.10.2025 17:10 Uhr
30.10.2025 17:10 Uhr
182 Leser
VALLOUREC: Invitation: Vallourec Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call - Friday, November 14th, 2025


Invitation

Q3 2025 Results Release and Conference Call
Friday, November 14th, 2025

Vallourec will publish Third Quarter and Nine Month 2025 Results on November 14th, 2025 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Sascha Bibert, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and webcast at 09:30 AM CET.

To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:
https://vallourec.engagestream.companywebcast.com/2025-11-14-q3resultscallanalysts

To participate in the call, please visit:
https://engagestream.companywebcast.com/vallourec/2025-11-14-q3resultscallanalysts/dial-in

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

Attachment

  • Invitation Vallourec Q3 2025 Results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/28fc0d18-c087-4278-8aac-f8a0c243f800)

