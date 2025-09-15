EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: H1 2025 results: strong revenue growth, higher growth in current EBITDA

Press release

Paris, 15 September 2025 at 18h

Key figures for the 1st half of 2025

Record order intake : more than €600 million in the 1 st half of 2025

: more than €600 million in the 1 half of 2025 Strong revenue growth , up 35%,

, up 35%, Stronger growth in current EBITDA: +45%, including +54% in the Navigation & Maritime mobotics segment,

+45%, including +54% in the Navigation & Maritime mobotics segment, Increased cash flow from operations before WCR: €40 million, up 48%,

€40 million, up 48%, A marked deleveraging, with an improvement in net debt[1] of €34 million over 12 months.

Exail Technologies generated very strong growth in the 1st half of 2025 across all its indicators. Revenues increased by +35%, thanks in particular to the significant order intake generated last year (€451 million in 2024), the ramp-up of maritime robotics programs and the increase in the production rate of navigation equipment. Commercial activity accelerated this half-year with €612 million in new orders, including a new large-scale program worth several hundred million euros.

Other processes for potential orders for the mine countermeasures application have progressed this half-year. They concern new customers who wish to equip themselves, significant additional needs for existing customers as well as the resumption of previous processes that may have been postponed. Some of them could be signed soon.

The strong revenue growth generated significant growth in current EBITDA, which increased by more than 2 points in the main Navigation & Maritime robotics segment. This improvement in profitability has led to a strong increase in cash flow from operation, which, combined with good control of working capital and capex, allows the continuation of the debt reduction trajectory.

These good results are the direct consequence of the commercial dynamism and operational efforts initiated several years ago. For the moment, they incorporate almost no positive effect of new trends in the defense sector. These new trends should fuel the growth of the next five years. The beginning of 2025 revealed new opportunities for Exail Technologies for the future, driven by the rapid increase in defense budgets. The group stands out today as one of the leaders in fast-growing strategic areas: maritime drone systems and critical navigation equipment.

H1 2025 income statement

The consolidated financial statements presented below were approved by the Board of Directors, which met on September 15, 2025. The financial statements have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors and their reports are in the process of being issued. The financial statements are available as an appendix to this press release.

(in millions of euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Var.

€m Var.

% Order intake 612 162 +450 +279% Backlog at the end of the period 1 100 630 +471 +75% Revenue 220 163 +58 +35% Current EBITDA[2] 44 30 +14 +45% Current EBITDA margin (%) 20% 19% +1 pts +1 pts Income from ordinary activities2 29 17 +12 +68% Other items of the operating income -14 -13 -1 +9% Operating income 14 4 +10 +272% Financial income and expenses -12 -12 0 -2% Taxes 1 4 -3 n.a Net income from discontinued operations 0 0 0 n.a Consolidated net income 3 -5 +7 n.a

€220 million in revenues, up +35%

Exail Technologies generated remarkable revenue growth in the 1st half of 2025, up +35%. This performance is the combined result of:

the ramp-up of maritime robotics programs , with the entry into the delivery phase of the Belgian-Dutch program and the start of contracts signed last year (France, UAE, etc.);

, with the entry into the delivery phase of the Belgian-Dutch program and the start of contracts signed last year (France, UAE, etc.); the acceleration of sales of DriX surface drones with new successes for defense applications in addition to civilian uses;

with new successes for defense applications in addition to civilian uses; deliveries of navigation systems , which increased once again this half-year, by nearly 20%, thanks to the rapid increase in production capacity;

, which increased once again this half-year, by nearly 20%, thanks to the rapid increase in production capacity; a favorable base effect (the 2nd quarter 2024 had been disrupted by the intense commercial activity at the beginning of 2024).

A press release dedicated to 1st half 2025 revenue and orders was published on July 23, 2025 (link to the press release).

€44 million in current EBITDA

The group's profitability improved in the 1st half of 2025, with current EBITDA growth faster than revenues, up 45%. As a result, the group's current EBITDA margin increased by 1.3 points compared to the 1st half of 2024 and stood at 20%.

Current EBITDA and income from ordinary activities by segment [3]

(in millions of euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Var.

€m Var.

% Navigation & Maritime robotics Revenue 171 124 46 +37% Current EBITDA 37 24 13 +54% Current EBITDA margin (%) 22% 19% - +2.3 pts Income frorm ordinary activities 28 17 11 64% Advanced technologies Revenue 56 44 12 +27% Current EBITDA 8 7 1 +7% Current EBITDA margin (%) 14% 16% - -2.5 pts Income from ordinary activities 5 4 1 22%

The improvement in the Group's profitability is mainly due to the Navigation & Maritime robotics segment, thanks to the increase in its current EBITDA of +54%. This change is explained by an increase in the volume of robotics activity, linked to the multiplication of contracts in progress. The start of the delivery phase, a critical stage in the Belgian-Dutch program, is leading to an increased workload. The drone assembly plant in Ostend is therefore gradually ramping up its production rate. Profitability generated by navigation systems sales also increased thanks to the efficient management of production flows in a context of sustained growth.

The profitability of the Advanced Technologies segment was down due to a less favorable product mix over the period and the disruptions caused by the relocation of part of the photonics activities to a new, larger site. This move, which has now been finalized, has made it possible to regroup teams and increase production capacity for products in high demand, such as integrated photonic systems.

Operating income

Depreciation, amortization and provisions amounted to €15 million in the 1st half of 2025, bringing income from ordinary activities to €29 million.

Other items of the operating income amounted to a charge of €14 million, essentially with no impact on cash. They include €9 million in depreciation of assets recognized at fair value in accordance with IFRS 3R, €2.8 million related to employee incentive and retention share plans and €1.8 million in restructuring costs.

As a result, the Group's operating income amounted to €14 million, up from last year.

Cost of financial debt: €12 million, mostly with no effect on cash flow

The cost of net financial debt recorded was €12 million, of which only €4.9 million was bank interest payments that generated a disbursement. This share is down sharply compared to last year, by nearly 20%, thanks to deleveraging and changes in interest rates. The balance of the financial charge is related to the bonds held by ICG whose interest is capitalized and therefore has no effect on cash.

Overall, net income was €3 million.

Increased operating cash generation

As a direct result of the improvement in profitability, Exail Technologies generated an operating cash flow before working capital of €40 million, up +48%. Working capital requirement (WCR) increased by €14 million in the 1st half of 2025, a contained level indicating the good control of the group's cash position, as the 1st half is traditionally much more unfavorable in terms of working capital evolution.

Capex was down slightly by one million over the half-year, representing €14 million. This decrease is due to a slight decrease in capitalized R&D expenses in the Maritime Robotics business due to a higher share of R&D funded by new customers.

Financial debt: €155 million of net debt4 at the end of June 2025

The group's net debt, excluding ICG bonds[4] , is therefore stable compared to the end of December 2024 (€153 million) and down sharply over the last 12 months (-€34 million). The Group also owns 2.6% treasury shares, the value of which has increased considerably since the end of the 2024 financial year, now amounting to €45 million (compared to €8 million at the end of December 2024). Adjusted for treasury payments, net debt (excluding ICG) would amount to €110 million.

The evolution of debt over 12 months clearly shows, beyond seasonal variations, the continuation of the Group's deleveraging trajectory.

Perspectives

€612 million in new orders in the 1st half of 2025 and an order backlog of €1.1 billion

Order intake reached a record level in the 1 half, up +279%. This performance is mainly due to the mine countermeasures contracts signed since the beginning of the year. In particular, the company has won a second program worth several hundred million euros to supply UMIS robotic systems (read the dedicated press release). This program began in July 2025.

At the same time, sales of navigation systems continue to grow at a steady pace, driven by both the defense sector and civil applications. Land and air-land defense applications were one of the important growth drivers of the quarter: in this fast-growing market, Exail gained market share thanks to its mastery of fiber optic gyroscope technology, which equips more and more vehicles as well as tactical aerial drones. The other growth driver comes from civil maritime operations, driven in particular by the growing activity in the North Sea in the field of marine energy and offshore construction.

Evolution of order intake (see pdf)

Mine-hunting application: Exail aims to set a market standard

Exail has won nearly €550 million in orders for this application in the last 12 months, with a 100% success rate on the calls for tenders on which the company has positioned itself.

During the 1st half of 2025, in addition to the major program of several hundred million euros, the UMIS drone system was selected by the Indonesian Navy, which will thus be equipped with the latest generation systems[5]. Another Asia-Pacific navy has also chosen the group to supply several MIDS (Mine Identification and Disposal Systems) drone systems. Exail's ability to offer comprehensive and combat-proven mine countermeasures drone systems has played a key role in the decision-making of these navies. The group is now the only company in the world in this position.

These orders represent several hundred drones in total. They will be assembled in the Ostend plant, dedicated to UMIS drone systems, which is gradually ramping up. A short video illustrates the production capabilities of this site: link to the video.

Many other mine countermeasures capacity renewal processes are underway around the world. They represent nearly €3 billion in potential new orders on which the group is positioned. Some of them have made progress during the 1st half of the year and could be signed soon. They concern new customers who wish to equip themselves, significant additional needs for existing customers as well as the resumption of previous processes that may have been postponed.

Advances in new maritime drone markets for defence

The beginning of 2025 revealed major new opportunities for Exail Technologies for the future, driven by the rapid increase in defense budgets. The development of operational concepts implementing drone fleets is accelerating in most of the world's navies in order to complement or replace traditional ships. These missions concern surveillance, control of the marine environment and threat detection. Exail has won the first contracts in recent quarters for these new applications, including:

the first sale of a fleet of five DriX surface drones for ISR (Inspection, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) missions to a European navy;

the first sale of a new long-range DriX drone model for a defense application, to a leading global hydrographic authority;

Last year, the sale to the French Navy of a deep-sea underwater drone, capable of operating at a depth of 6,000 meters.

Through the numerous naval exercises organized by various navies, Exail regularly demonstrates the capabilities of its surface and submarine drones. A new NATO exercise dedicated to dronised solutions, REPMUS, is being held this September in Portugal. On this occasion, Exail is deploying the new model of transoceanic DriX surface drone, with an autonomy at sea of up to 30 days.

These exercises allow the group to highlight its technological leadership in the field of maritime drone systems and generate strong interest from several potential customers. New sales of surface drones could thus materialize in the short term.

2025 Objectives

Building on its commercial successes, an order book of €1.1 billion at the end of June 2025 and structurally buoyant commercial trends, Exail Technologies is confident in its ability to maintain sustained growth in the years to come.

For 2025, Exail Technologies confirms its objectives: double-digit revenue growth and current EBITDA growth above that of revenues.

Exail Technologies enters the SBF120 index

Thanks to the increase in the stock market capitalization and liquidity (which has been multiplied by more than 20 times in capital value compared to last year), Exail Technologies announces its entry into the SBF 120 index. The SBF 120 is one of the main indices of the Paris Stock Exchange grouping together the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris. This change will be effective from Monday 22 September.

Upcoming financial communications

October 22, 2025: activity of the 3rd quarter 2025.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

APPENDIX

Definition of alternative performance indicators

Current EBITDA : operating income before net depreciation, amortization and provisions, share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

Operating income : operating income before share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other operating income.

Cash flow from operations before WCR : Cash flow generated from operations before changes in working capital requirements and after neutralization of the cost of net financial debt and taxes.

Net debt : Financial debt less cash and cash equivalents, excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities.

Net debt excluding ICG: Net debt excluding the value of ICG bonds, which do not result in cash outflows before their maturity and are not included in the calculation of covenants.

Adjusted net debt: Net debt excluding ICG and treasury shares

H1 2025 income statement

(in thousands of euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 REVENUE 220 305 162 625 Capitalized production 10 488 12 450 Inventories and work in progress 4 607 13 227 Other income from operations 13 625 11 599 Purchases and external charges (116 674) (93 646) Personnel expenses (87 765) (74 452) Share-based payments (2 807) (3 015) Tax and duties (2 195) (1 908) Depreciation, amortization, and provision (net of reversals) (15 359) (13 377) Amortisation of intangible assets at fair value (9 150) (9 161) Other operating income and expenses 1 507 473 Other items in operating income (2 424) (1 012) operating income 14 159 3 804 Interest on gross debt (11 891) (12 741) Interest on cash and cash equivalents 252 141 NET BORROWING COST (a) (11 639) (12 599) Other financial income (b) 375 393 Other financial expense (c) (806) (58) FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES (D=A+B+C) (12 070) (12 265) Income tax 582 3 661 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 2 671 (4 800) Net income from discontinued operations - - CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 2 671 (4 800) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS 1 312 (3 476) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1 359 (1 324) Average number of shares outstanding 16 966 087 17 008 518

Balance sheet - Assets

(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 517 386 518 906 Goodwill 145 755 145 755 Other intangible assets 265 316 271 005 Property, plant and equipment 51 120 50 753 Rights of use 42 052 38 125 Other financial assets 11 406 11 391 Deferred tax assets 147 134 Other non-current assets 1 590 1 744 CURRENT ASSETS 380 940 312 714 Inventories, net 85 170 78 820 Trade receivables, net 50 134 64 285 Contract assets 143 700 63 151 Other current assets 40 058 30 914 Current tax assets 28 980 22 471 Other current financial assets 1 628 2 796 Cash and cash equivalents 31 272 50 277 Assets held for sale - - TOTAL ASSETS 898 326 831 620

Balance sheet - Liabilities

(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (GROUP SHARE) 112 856 119 925 Minority interests 85 071 84 138 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 377 856 377 182 Long-term provisions 6 411 6 402 Long-term borrowings - due after more than one year 261 125 269 173 Rent payable - due after more than one year 35 657 32 422 Deferred tax liabilities 36 795 39 250 Commitments to purchase minority interests 34 210 26 276 Other non-current liabilities 3 659 3 659 CURRENT LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES 322 544 250 375 Short-term provisions 8 296 7 720 Long-term debt - due after less than one year 35 829 39 024 Rent payable - due after less than one year 8 661 8 075 Other current financial liabilities 2 049 2 927 Trade payables 64 470 49 292 Contract liabilities 114 729 61 418 Other current liabilities 88 085 81 711 Current tax liabilities 424 208 Liabilities held for sale - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 898 326 831 620

Cash flow statement

(in thousands of euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Net income from continuing operations 2 671 (4 800) Calculated expenses and income 26 203 23 460 Capital gains and losses on disposals (236) (689) Share of profit of associates - - Cash flow from operations ( before neutralization of the cost of net financial debt and taxes) 28 638 17 971 Cost of net financial debt 11 639 12 599 Taxes (582) (3 661) Cash flow from operations (after neutralizing the cost of net financial debt and taxes) 39 695 26 909 Tax paid (264) (420) Change in working capital requirements working capital (14 419) (3 720) Net cash flow generated by activity (a) 25 012 22 770 Investing activities Disbursements/acquisitions of intangible assets (8 681) (11 140) Disbursements/acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (5 762) (5 007) Receipts/disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 511 742 Financial investments net of disposals 180 (234) Net cash/acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries (399) 250 Net cash flow from investment operations (B) (14 151) (15 390) Financing activities Capital increases or contributions - - Dividends paid - (251) Other capital transactions (1 636) (2 452) Proceeds from borrowings 8 59 370 Repayments of borrowings (17 792) (13 183) Repayments of lease liabilities (4 651) (3 768) Cost of net debt paid (4 868) (6 134) Other cash flows (745) (804) Net cash flow from financing operations (C) (29 683) 32 779 Cash flow from continuing operations (D= A+B+C) (18 821) 40 158 Cash flow from discontinued operations - - Impact of exchange rate changes (162) 45 CASH AT OPENING 50 236 25 538 Cash flow change (18 821) 40 158 Cash from discontinued operations - - CASH AT CLOSING 31 253 65 741

Segment reproting - H1 2025

(in thousands of euros) Navigation and Maritime robotics Advanced technologies Structure IFRS 16

& IFRS 2 Elim. Consolidated Backlog at the beginning of the period - - - - - 708 392 Backlog at the end of the period - - - - - 1 100 319 Revenue 170 582 55 549 532 - (6 358) 220 305 Current EBITDA 36 923 7 719 (748) 4 939 (4 935) 43 898 % of revenue 21,6% 13,9% N/A N/A N/A 19,9% Amortisation and provisions, net of reversals (8 435) (2 369) (19) (4 536) - (15 359) Income from ordinary activities 28 487 5 350 (767) 403 (4 935) 28 540 % of revenue 16,7% 9,6% N/A N/A N/A 13,3% Restructuring costs - (1 846) - - - (1 846) Other - - (577) - - (577) Total other operating items - (1 846) (577) - - (2 423) Share-based payments - - - (2 807) - (2 807) Amortisation of intangible assets recognised at fair value on acquisition (8 050) (1 100) - - - (9 150) Operating income 20 437 2 404 (1 344) (2 404) (4 935) 14 159 % of revenue 12,0% 4,3% N/A N/A N/A 6,4%

Segment reporting - H1 2024

(in thousands of euros) Navigation and Maritime robotics Advanced technologies Structure IFRS 16

& IFRS 2 Elim. Consolidated Backlog at the beginning of the period - - - - - 630 216 Backlog at the end of the period - - - - - 629 557 Revenue 124 173 43 896 521 - (5 965) 162 625 Current EBITDA 23 970 7 186 (679) 3 981 (4 089) 30 368 % of revenue 19,3% 16,4% N/A N/A N/A 18,7% Amortisation and provisions, net of reversals (6 644) (2 785) (40) (3 874) (34) (13 377) Income from ordinary activities 17 326 4 400 (720) 107 (4 123) 16 992 % of revenue 14,0% 10,0% N/A N/A N/A 10,4% Restructuring costs (981) - - - - (981) Other - - (31) - - (31) Total other operating items (981) - (31) - - (1 012) Payments in shares - - - (3 015) - (3 015) Amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value on acquisitions (8 061) (1 100) - - - (9 161) Operating income 8 284 3 300 (751) (2 908) (4 123) 3 804 % of revenue 6,7% 7,5% N/A N/A N/A 2,3%

[1] Net debt is financial debt excluding the application of IFRS 16, less available cash. ICG bonds are excluded as they do not generate cash disbursements prior to maturity and are not included in the calculation of covenants. Detailed information on the group's financial structuring is available in previous financial presentations and in the 2024 URD.

[2] Current EBITDA: operating income before net depreciation, amortization and provisions, share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other items of the operating income.

Income from ordinary activities: operating income before share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangible assets recognized at fair value and other items of the operating income.

[3] The sum of the aggregates of the two divisions must be supplemented by intra-group eliminations, the impact of IFRS 16 and the structure to obtain the consolidated result presented above. Details of these elements are available in the appendix to this press release.

[4] Net debt excluding ICG bonds: net debt is financial debt excluding the application of IFRS 16, less available cash. ICG bonds are excluded as they do not generate cash disbursements prior to maturity and are not included in the calculation of covenants. Detailed information on the group's financial structuring is available in previous financial presentations and in the 2024 URD.

[5] For usual administrative reasons relating to the signing of the contract, this order is included in the order intake for the 3rd quarter.

