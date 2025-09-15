Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Sep-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

15 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  15 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         98,881 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    120.4430p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,541,226 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,541,226) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.4430p                       98,881

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
620             120.00          08:10:25         00353276452TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             119.60          08:30:14         00353284842TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             121.00          08:57:37         00353295550TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             121.20          08:57:39         00353295556TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             121.80          09:19:19         00353304417TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             122.00          09:51:01         00353314962TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             121.60          09:51:18         00353315076TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.40          09:51:56         00353315392TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             121.40          09:53:15         00353315916TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             121.20          10:00:58         00353319056TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              121.20          10:00:58         00353319057TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             120.40          10:01:07         00353319112TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              120.80          10:01:16         00353319145TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             120.20          10:01:17         00353319155TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             120.00          10:02:24         00353319547TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             120.40          10:16:19         00353324440TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             120.00          10:16:19         00353324441TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             120.20          10:16:19         00353324442TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              120.00          10:16:19         00353324443TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             120.00          10:16:19         00353324444TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             119.80          10:16:27         00353324489TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              119.80          10:35:49         00353331706TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             119.80          10:35:49         00353331707TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              119.80          10:35:49         00353331708TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             120.20          10:50:45         00353340695TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             120.20          10:50:45         00353340696TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             120.40          11:45:25         00353347981TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             120.40          11:45:25         00353347982TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             121.00          12:01:44         00353348723TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             121.00          12:01:44         00353348724TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             121.00          12:01:44         00353348725TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             121.00          12:01:44         00353348726TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             121.00          12:01:44         00353348727TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             121.00          12:01:44         00353348728TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             121.00          12:01:44         00353348729TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             121.00          12:01:44         00353348732TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             121.00          12:01:44         00353348733TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              121.00          12:01:44         00353348734TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             121.00          12:01:44         00353348735TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             121.00          12:01:44         00353348736TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             121.00          12:01:44         00353348737TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             121.00          12:01:44         00353348738TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             121.00          12:01:44         00353348739TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             121.00          12:01:44         00353348740TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             121.00          12:01:44         00353348741TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             121.00          12:01:44         00353348742TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             121.00          12:01:45         00353348743TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             121.00          12:01:45         00353348744TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             121.00          12:01:45         00353348745TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             121.00          12:01:45         00353348746TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             121.00          12:01:45         00353348747TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             121.00          12:01:45         00353348748TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             121.00          12:01:45         00353348749TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             121.00          12:01:45         00353348750TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             121.00          12:01:45         00353348751TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             121.00          12:01:45         00353348752TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             121.00          12:01:45         00353348753TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             121.00          12:01:45         00353348754TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             121.00          12:01:45         00353348755TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             121.00          12:01:45         00353348756TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             121.00          12:01:45         00353348757TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             121.00          12:01:45         00353348758TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             121.00          12:01:45         00353348759TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             121.00          12:01:45         00353348760TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             121.00          12:01:45         00353348761TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             121.00          12:01:45         00353348762TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             121.00          12:01:46         00353348763TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             121.00          12:01:46         00353348764TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             121.00          12:01:46         00353348765TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
