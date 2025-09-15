DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Sep-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 15 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,881 Highest price paid per share: 122.00p Lowest price paid per share: 119.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.4430p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,541,226 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,541,226) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.4430p 98,881

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 620 120.00 08:10:25 00353276452TRLO1 XLON 646 119.60 08:30:14 00353284842TRLO1 XLON 117 121.00 08:57:37 00353295550TRLO1 XLON 623 121.20 08:57:39 00353295556TRLO1 XLON 194 121.80 09:19:19 00353304417TRLO1 XLON 651 122.00 09:51:01 00353314962TRLO1 XLON 681 121.60 09:51:18 00353315076TRLO1 XLON 659 121.40 09:51:56 00353315392TRLO1 XLON 667 121.40 09:53:15 00353315916TRLO1 XLON 564 121.20 10:00:58 00353319056TRLO1 XLON 59 121.20 10:00:58 00353319057TRLO1 XLON 674 120.40 10:01:07 00353319112TRLO1 XLON 9 120.80 10:01:16 00353319145TRLO1 XLON 635 120.20 10:01:17 00353319155TRLO1 XLON 148 120.00 10:02:24 00353319547TRLO1 XLON 166 120.40 10:16:19 00353324440TRLO1 XLON 583 120.00 10:16:19 00353324441TRLO1 XLON 638 120.20 10:16:19 00353324442TRLO1 XLON 55 120.00 10:16:19 00353324443TRLO1 XLON 583 120.00 10:16:19 00353324444TRLO1 XLON 662 119.80 10:16:27 00353324489TRLO1 XLON 37 119.80 10:35:49 00353331706TRLO1 XLON 280 119.80 10:35:49 00353331707TRLO1 XLON 74 119.80 10:35:49 00353331708TRLO1 XLON 179 120.20 10:50:45 00353340695TRLO1 XLON 358 120.20 10:50:45 00353340696TRLO1 XLON 151 120.40 11:45:25 00353347981TRLO1 XLON 302 120.40 11:45:25 00353347982TRLO1 XLON 462 121.00 12:01:44 00353348723TRLO1 XLON 467 121.00 12:01:44 00353348724TRLO1 XLON 496 121.00 12:01:44 00353348725TRLO1 XLON 462 121.00 12:01:44 00353348726TRLO1 XLON 469 121.00 12:01:44 00353348727TRLO1 XLON 458 121.00 12:01:44 00353348728TRLO1 XLON 507 121.00 12:01:44 00353348729TRLO1 XLON 545 121.00 12:01:44 00353348732TRLO1 XLON 474 121.00 12:01:44 00353348733TRLO1 XLON 62 121.00 12:01:44 00353348734TRLO1 XLON 453 121.00 12:01:44 00353348735TRLO1 XLON 495 121.00 12:01:44 00353348736TRLO1 XLON 524 121.00 12:01:44 00353348737TRLO1 XLON 501 121.00 12:01:44 00353348738TRLO1 XLON 543 121.00 12:01:44 00353348739TRLO1 XLON 501 121.00 12:01:44 00353348740TRLO1 XLON 543 121.00 12:01:44 00353348741TRLO1 XLON 512 121.00 12:01:44 00353348742TRLO1 XLON 464 121.00 12:01:45 00353348743TRLO1 XLON 467 121.00 12:01:45 00353348744TRLO1 XLON 496 121.00 12:01:45 00353348745TRLO1 XLON 538 121.00 12:01:45 00353348746TRLO1 XLON 470 121.00 12:01:45 00353348747TRLO1 XLON 544 121.00 12:01:45 00353348748TRLO1 XLON 499 121.00 12:01:45 00353348749TRLO1 XLON 499 121.00 12:01:45 00353348750TRLO1 XLON 521 121.00 12:01:45 00353348751TRLO1 XLON 531 121.00 12:01:45 00353348752TRLO1 XLON 510 121.00 12:01:45 00353348753TRLO1 XLON 458 121.00 12:01:45 00353348754TRLO1 XLON 544 121.00 12:01:45 00353348755TRLO1 XLON 523 121.00 12:01:45 00353348756TRLO1 XLON 534 121.00 12:01:45 00353348757TRLO1 XLON 550 121.00 12:01:45 00353348758TRLO1 XLON 462 121.00 12:01:45 00353348759TRLO1 XLON 525 121.00 12:01:45 00353348760TRLO1 XLON 525 121.00 12:01:45 00353348761TRLO1 XLON 535 121.00 12:01:45 00353348762TRLO1 XLON 528 121.00 12:01:46 00353348763TRLO1 XLON 489 121.00 12:01:46 00353348764TRLO1 XLON 500 121.00 12:01:46 00353348765TRLO1 XLON

