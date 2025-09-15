Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Sep-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 15 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,881 Highest price paid per share: 122.00p Lowest price paid per share: 119.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.4430p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,541,226 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,541,226) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.4430p 98,881

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 620 120.00 08:10:25 00353276452TRLO1 XLON 646 119.60 08:30:14 00353284842TRLO1 XLON 117 121.00 08:57:37 00353295550TRLO1 XLON 623 121.20 08:57:39 00353295556TRLO1 XLON 194 121.80 09:19:19 00353304417TRLO1 XLON 651 122.00 09:51:01 00353314962TRLO1 XLON 681 121.60 09:51:18 00353315076TRLO1 XLON 659 121.40 09:51:56 00353315392TRLO1 XLON 667 121.40 09:53:15 00353315916TRLO1 XLON 564 121.20 10:00:58 00353319056TRLO1 XLON 59 121.20 10:00:58 00353319057TRLO1 XLON 674 120.40 10:01:07 00353319112TRLO1 XLON 9 120.80 10:01:16 00353319145TRLO1 XLON 635 120.20 10:01:17 00353319155TRLO1 XLON 148 120.00 10:02:24 00353319547TRLO1 XLON 166 120.40 10:16:19 00353324440TRLO1 XLON 583 120.00 10:16:19 00353324441TRLO1 XLON 638 120.20 10:16:19 00353324442TRLO1 XLON 55 120.00 10:16:19 00353324443TRLO1 XLON 583 120.00 10:16:19 00353324444TRLO1 XLON 662 119.80 10:16:27 00353324489TRLO1 XLON 37 119.80 10:35:49 00353331706TRLO1 XLON 280 119.80 10:35:49 00353331707TRLO1 XLON 74 119.80 10:35:49 00353331708TRLO1 XLON 179 120.20 10:50:45 00353340695TRLO1 XLON 358 120.20 10:50:45 00353340696TRLO1 XLON 151 120.40 11:45:25 00353347981TRLO1 XLON 302 120.40 11:45:25 00353347982TRLO1 XLON 462 121.00 12:01:44 00353348723TRLO1 XLON 467 121.00 12:01:44 00353348724TRLO1 XLON 496 121.00 12:01:44 00353348725TRLO1 XLON 462 121.00 12:01:44 00353348726TRLO1 XLON 469 121.00 12:01:44 00353348727TRLO1 XLON 458 121.00 12:01:44 00353348728TRLO1 XLON 507 121.00 12:01:44 00353348729TRLO1 XLON 545 121.00 12:01:44 00353348732TRLO1 XLON 474 121.00 12:01:44 00353348733TRLO1 XLON 62 121.00 12:01:44 00353348734TRLO1 XLON 453 121.00 12:01:44 00353348735TRLO1 XLON 495 121.00 12:01:44 00353348736TRLO1 XLON 524 121.00 12:01:44 00353348737TRLO1 XLON 501 121.00 12:01:44 00353348738TRLO1 XLON 543 121.00 12:01:44 00353348739TRLO1 XLON 501 121.00 12:01:44 00353348740TRLO1 XLON 543 121.00 12:01:44 00353348741TRLO1 XLON 512 121.00 12:01:44 00353348742TRLO1 XLON 464 121.00 12:01:45 00353348743TRLO1 XLON 467 121.00 12:01:45 00353348744TRLO1 XLON 496 121.00 12:01:45 00353348745TRLO1 XLON 538 121.00 12:01:45 00353348746TRLO1 XLON 470 121.00 12:01:45 00353348747TRLO1 XLON 544 121.00 12:01:45 00353348748TRLO1 XLON 499 121.00 12:01:45 00353348749TRLO1 XLON 499 121.00 12:01:45 00353348750TRLO1 XLON 521 121.00 12:01:45 00353348751TRLO1 XLON 531 121.00 12:01:45 00353348752TRLO1 XLON 510 121.00 12:01:45 00353348753TRLO1 XLON 458 121.00 12:01:45 00353348754TRLO1 XLON 544 121.00 12:01:45 00353348755TRLO1 XLON 523 121.00 12:01:45 00353348756TRLO1 XLON 534 121.00 12:01:45 00353348757TRLO1 XLON 550 121.00 12:01:45 00353348758TRLO1 XLON 462 121.00 12:01:45 00353348759TRLO1 XLON 525 121.00 12:01:45 00353348760TRLO1 XLON 525 121.00 12:01:45 00353348761TRLO1 XLON 535 121.00 12:01:45 00353348762TRLO1 XLON 528 121.00 12:01:46 00353348763TRLO1 XLON 489 121.00 12:01:46 00353348764TRLO1 XLON 500 121.00 12:01:46 00353348765TRLO1 XLON

541 121.00 12:01:46 00353348766TRLO1 XLON 513 121.00 12:01:46 00353348767TRLO1 XLON 545 121.00 12:02:04 00353348794TRLO1 XLON 507 121.00 12:02:15 00353348804TRLO1 XLON 210 121.00 12:02:15 00353348805TRLO1 XLON 219 120.60 12:13:56 00353349216TRLO1 XLON 460 120.60 12:22:43 00353349463TRLO1 XLON 679 120.60 12:22:43 00353349464TRLO1 XLON 219 120.60 12:22:43 00353349465TRLO1 XLON 678 120.60 12:22:43 00353349466TRLO1 XLON 669 121.00 12:34:38 00353349686TRLO1 XLON 723 121.00 12:34:38 00353349687TRLO1 XLON 729 121.00 12:34:38 00353349688TRLO1 XLON 609 121.00 12:34:38 00353349689TRLO1 XLON 637 121.20 12:35:03 00353349710TRLO1 XLON 546 121.20 12:35:16 00353349721TRLO1 XLON 107 121.20 12:35:16 00353349722TRLO1 XLON 769 121.00 12:35:25 00353349730TRLO1 XLON 634 121.20 12:35:46 00353349737TRLO1 XLON 57 121.20 12:36:00 00353349743TRLO1 XLON 631 121.20 12:36:06 00353349747TRLO1 XLON 631 121.20 12:36:23 00353349752TRLO1 XLON 55 121.20 12:37:00 00353349760TRLO1 XLON 297 121.20 12:37:00 00353349761TRLO1 XLON 625 121.20 12:37:43 00353349781TRLO1 XLON 622 121.20 12:40:36 00353349861TRLO1 XLON 139 121.20 12:40:36 00353349862TRLO1 XLON 139 121.00 12:40:36 00353349863TRLO1 XLON 501 121.00 12:40:36 00353349864TRLO1 XLON 17 121.20 12:41:36 00353349888TRLO1 XLON 647 121.20 12:41:36 00353349889TRLO1 XLON 641 121.00 12:44:52 00353349956TRLO1 XLON 741 121.20 13:12:42 00353350741TRLO1 XLON 985 121.20 13:12:42 00353350742TRLO1 XLON 7 121.20 13:23:57 00353350965TRLO1 XLON 200 121.20 13:23:57 00353350966TRLO1 XLON 475 121.20 13:23:57 00353350967TRLO1 XLON 642 121.20 13:35:38 00353351194TRLO1 XLON 214 121.20 13:35:38 00353351195TRLO1 XLON 682 120.80 13:41:23 00353351343TRLO1 XLON 672 120.60 13:43:53 00353351362TRLO1 XLON 670 120.40 13:48:28 00353351443TRLO1 XLON 668 120.00 13:48:31 00353351445TRLO1 XLON 667 120.00 13:48:31 00353351446TRLO1 XLON 111 120.40 14:00:56 00353351828TRLO1 XLON 1262 120.20 14:00:56 00353351829TRLO1 XLON 612 120.20 14:18:29 00353353010TRLO1 XLON 8 120.20 14:18:29 00353353011TRLO1 XLON 356 120.00 14:18:29 00353353012TRLO1 XLON 924 120.00 14:18:29 00353353013TRLO1 XLON 1347 119.80 14:25:11 00353353415TRLO1 XLON 1342 119.60 15:03:38 00353355208TRLO1 XLON 671 119.60 15:03:38 00353355209TRLO1 XLON 4397 119.80 15:03:38 00353355210TRLO1 XLON 590 120.20 15:03:42 00353355214TRLO1 XLON 215 120.20 15:03:44 00353355215TRLO1 XLON 262 120.20 15:03:44 00353355216TRLO1 XLON 100 120.20 15:03:49 00353355217TRLO1 XLON 555 120.20 15:03:49 00353355218TRLO1 XLON 907 120.00 15:03:57 00353355220TRLO1 XLON 800 120.00 15:03:57 00353355221TRLO1 XLON 643 120.20 15:42:01 00353356376TRLO1 XLON 643 120.20 15:42:01 00353356377TRLO1 XLON 562 120.00 15:55:37 00353356767TRLO1 XLON 250 120.00 15:57:26 00353356802TRLO1 XLON 467 120.00 16:06:01 00353357096TRLO1 XLON 700 120.00 16:06:01 00353357097TRLO1 XLON 550 120.00 16:08:05 00353357122TRLO1 XLON 174 120.00 16:09:00 00353357145TRLO1 XLON 562 120.00 16:10:58 00353357213TRLO1 XLON 925 120.00 16:10:58 00353357214TRLO1 XLON 700 120.00 16:10:58 00353357215TRLO1 XLON 467 120.00 16:10:58 00353357216TRLO1 XLON 174 120.00 16:10:58 00353357217TRLO1 XLON 550 120.00 16:10:58 00353357218TRLO1 XLON 676 120.00 16:10:58 00353357219TRLO1 XLON 1063 119.80 16:10:58 00353357220TRLO1 XLON 2821 119.80 16:10:58 00353357221TRLO1 XLON 6688 120.00 16:10:58 00353357222TRLO1 XLON 564 120.00 16:10:58 00353357223TRLO1 XLON 1321 120.00 16:10:58 00353357224TRLO1 XLON 3223 120.00 16:10:58 00353357225TRLO1 XLON 214 120.00 16:10:59 00353357226TRLO1 XLON 1229 119.80 16:11:01 00353357228TRLO1 XLON 1 119.80 16:11:01 00353357229TRLO1 XLON 1893 119.80 16:11:03 00353357232TRLO1 XLON 113 119.80 16:11:05 00353357234TRLO1 XLON 647 119.80 16:11:05 00353357235TRLO1 XLON 582 119.80 16:11:05 00353357236TRLO1 XLON 641 119.80 16:13:36 00353357351TRLO1 XLON

640 119.80 16:13:36 00353357352TRLO1 XLON 641 119.80 16:13:36 00353357353TRLO1 XLON 640 119.80 16:13:36 00353357354TRLO1 XLON 638 119.60 16:13:36 00353357356TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

