Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 18:05
0,365 Euro
-2,14 % -0,008
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3680,37907:06
0,3630,38307:06
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 06:18 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC Showcases the "GAC Solution" at IAA MOBILITY Munich, Driving Forward its "European Market Plan"

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2025, IAA MOBILITY 2025 officially opened in Munich, Germany. GAC made a stunning debut with five flagship new energy models, unveiling its "GAC Solution" for the future of mobility, sharing the progress of its "European Market Plan," and announcing the European launch of the AION V.

Under this year's theme, "It's All About Mobility," Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, unveiled GAC's comprehensive vision for the future of mobility - the "GAC Solution": top quality, smart technology, and green mobility. By leveraging partnerships with global leaders such as Toyota and Honda, alongside its own R&D achievements, GAC has established world-class manufacturing capabilities and a comprehensive multi-energy technology portfolio, delivering a high-quality matrix of EV and PHEV products that ensure dependable and superior mobility for users. In the field of intelligent mobility, GAC leverages its AI-driven "ADiGO" and the "X-SOUL Safety Protection System" to advance smart cockpit and intelligent driving technologies. Additionally, GAC has introduced the GOVY flying-car brand, pioneering integrated ground-to-air mobility.

GAC booth at IAA MOBILITY 2025

Since unveiling its "European Market Plan" at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, GAC has positioned Europe as a strategic core market, embarking on a new phase of deep localization under the One GAC 2.0 framework.

In terms of market expansion, GAC is accelerating its European expansion, with plans to enter Poland, Portugal, Finland, and other countries starting in September 2025, with a goal of achieving full coverage of the European market by 2028. In terms of distribution development, GAC is strengthening collaborations with European partners and has already secured dozens of dealership outlets. Regarding the service system, GAC has officially launched its European Spare Parts Distribution Center in the Netherlands, significantly improving parts supply efficiency. A localized technical support and service team has also been established, adhering to the "Service First, Customer First" principle. Meanwhile, GAC is actively developing an energy supply network across Europe, striving to establish a complete industrial ecosystem on the continent. GAC also plans to accelerate local production and advance the construction of technical R&D centers.

As a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC will continue to uphold the philosophy of "In Europe, for Europe", delivering more sustainable and valuable mobility experiences for the future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773911/9_9.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773909/GAC_booth_IAA_MOBILITY_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-showcases-the-gac-solution-at-iaa-mobility-munich-driving-forward-its-european-market-plan-302557114.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.