GAC Showcases the "GAC Solution" at IAA MOBILITY Munich, Driving Forward its "European Market Plan"

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2025, IAA MOBILITY 2025 officially opened in Munich, Germany. GAC made a stunning debut with five flagship new energy models, unveiling its "GAC Solution" for the future of mobility, sharing the progress of its "European Market Plan," and announcing the European launch of the AION V.

Under this year's theme, "It's All About Mobility," Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, unveiled GAC's comprehensive vision for the future of mobility - the "GAC Solution": top quality, smart technology, and green mobility. By leveraging partnerships with global leaders such as Toyota and Honda, alongside its own R&D achievements, GAC has established world-class manufacturing capabilities and a comprehensive multi-energy technology portfolio, delivering a high-quality matrix of EV and PHEV products that ensure dependable and superior mobility for users. In the field of intelligent mobility, GAC leverages its AI-driven "ADiGO" and the "X-SOUL Safety Protection System" to advance smart cockpit and intelligent driving technologies. Additionally, GAC has introduced the GOVY flying-car brand, pioneering integrated ground-to-air mobility.

Since unveiling its "European Market Plan" at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, GAC has positioned Europe as a strategic core market, embarking on a new phase of deep localization under the One GAC 2.0 framework.

In terms of market expansion, GAC is accelerating its European expansion, with plans to enter Poland, Portugal, Finland, and other countries starting in September 2025, with a goal of achieving full coverage of the European market by 2028. In terms of distribution development, GAC is strengthening collaborations with European partners and has already secured dozens of dealership outlets. Regarding the service system, GAC has officially launched its European Spare Parts Distribution Center in the Netherlands, significantly improving parts supply efficiency. A localized technical support and service team has also been established, adhering to the "Service First, Customer First" principle. Meanwhile, GAC is actively developing an energy supply network across Europe, striving to establish a complete industrial ecosystem on the continent. GAC also plans to accelerate local production and advance the construction of technical R&D centers.

As a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC will continue to uphold the philosophy of "In Europe, for Europe", delivering more sustainable and valuable mobility experiences for the future.

