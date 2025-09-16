Das Instrument T8S CA28619K1093 ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025The instrument T8S CA28619K1093 ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2025Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2025Das Instrument 6SQ US8173233060 SEQUANS COMMNUN.S.ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2025The instrument 6SQ US8173233060 SEQUANS COMMNUN.S.ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2025Das Instrument W1N CA87670N3031 TAURUS GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2025The instrument W1N CA87670N3031 TAURUS GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2025Das Instrument DPU CA2652692096 DUNDEE PRECIOUS MET.(NEW) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2025The instrument DPU CA2652692096 DUNDEE PRECIOUS MET.(NEW) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2025Das Instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025The instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2025Das Instrument 7AP GG00BWWYMV85 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2025The instrument 7AP GG00BWWYMV85 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2025Das Instrument H0T VGG982183011 VCI GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2025The instrument H0T VGG982183011 VCI GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2025