Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTK3 | ISIN: CA28619K1093 | Ticker-Symbol: T8S
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 16:32
1,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,44008:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED1,8700,00 %
DPM METALS INC18,375+0,44 %
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP1,3500,00 %
HELENS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0,1380,00 %
NORAM DRILLING AS2,370-0,63 %
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR1,010-100,00 %
TAURUS GOLD CORP0,0090,00 %
VCI GLOBAL LIMITED0,3900,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.