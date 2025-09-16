Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) (OTC Pink: GELEF) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Black Pearl graphite project, located in Québec.

Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano Energy, commented: "We are very excited to initiate the first drilling campaign at Black Pearl. This program builds on our exploration success at the LAB and Standard projects and reflects our strategic focus on Québec as a leading jurisdiction for battery materials."

The current program is designed to test multiple high-priority targets identified during recent geophysical and geological work programs, with the objective of expanding the known graphite mineralization and further defining the deposit's potential. Approximately 600 metres of diamond drilling are planned in this initial phase.

Highlights of the Black Pearl Project

The Black Pearl graphite showing was discovered in 2024 through basic prospecting methods.

Strong channel sample results: Initial sampling returned significant grades and thicknesses of graphite mineralization, including 15.1% Cg over 14 metres and 17.9% Cg over 9 metres (see Graphano News Release, July 16, 2024).

Prospective geological setting: The mineralization occurs within a geologic environment comparable to the major graphite deposits of the Lac des Iles region, underscoring the potential for a substantial deposit.

Geophysical anomalies: Recent surveys outlined multiple conductive zones over more than a kilometre in length, providing robust drill targets.

Infrastructure advantage: The property is road-accessible with access to Québec's skilled mining workforce and clean hydroelectric power.

Technical and Geological Support

Geological support for the drilling program is being provided by Mercator Geological Services Ltd., who supported Graphano's previous graphite exploration and resource definition. Local field management and technical support services are being provided by St-Pierre Exploration Enr. of Amos, Quebec.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration through to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's flagship Lac Aux Bouleaux ("LAB") property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine in Québec, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. In addition, Graphano holds the Standard Mine project, which hosts a defined graphite resource, and the Black Pearl project, a new discovery made by the Company in 2024.

With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage technologies, the Company is advancing its portfolio of projects to help meet the critical mineral needs of the future.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, graphite zone expansion at Standard, ongoing mineral resource estimation work, further advancing the Company's projects, the Company potentially becoming a significant regional supplier of graphite to the North American market, and future assay results and any impact thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

