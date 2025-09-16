Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Dow Jones News
16.09.2025 09:03 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French enterprises

DJ LIGHTON: Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French enterprises 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French 
enterprises 
16-Sep-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French enterprises 
  
 
Paris, September 16th 2025 - Cyllene, a leading French provider of sovereign hosting and managed services, announces 
the signing of a strategic partnership with LightOn, a French pioneer in trusted generative artificial intelligence 
solutions. 
 
This alliance aims to provide mid-sized companies, large enterprises, and public institutions with secure, sovereign, 
and ethical access to cutting-edge AI technologies. By integrating LightOn's generative AI solutions into its sovereign 
cloud environments, Cyllene reaffirms its commitment to delivering trusted infrastructures that combine innovation, 
performance, and data protection. 
 
A synergy serving French enterprises 
 
Thanks to this partnership, Cyllene clients can now leverage LightOn's generative AI capabilities directly within their 
sovereign environment through the IA OnDemand platform. Entirely hosted in France, this solution offers: 
 
 -- Private and secure interactions with advanced AI models 
 -- Intelligent exploitation of multimodal documents (texts, images, tables, charts) through RAG 
 -- Creation of tailored use cases adapted to specific business needs 
 -- Reinforced security architecture, including access management, SSO integration, and detailed auditing 
This integrated approach enables French organizations to deploy AI in compliance with the highest standards, while 
retaining control over their strategic data. 
 
A shared vision: sovereignty, trust, and performance 
 
"With LightOn, we share the conviction that technology only makes sense when it meets real needs and is built to last. 
This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver sovereign and secure AI to French enterprises, with a simple 
ambition: to transform innovation into concrete value, far from trends and as close as possible to real business use 
cases," says Olivier Morel, Director of Alliances and Strategic Partnerships at Cyllene. 
 
"This partnership with Cyllene goes far beyond a commercial agreement: it forms the foundation of a long-term 
relationship based on shared values of security, sovereignty, and digital excellence," emphasizes Igor Carron, 
Co-founder and CEO of LightOn. "Cyllene's deep understanding of French enterprise needs, combined with their proven 
expertise in digital transformation, makes them the ideal partner to extend our impact and reach." 
 
A credible French alternative 
 
With IA OnDemand, Cyllene and LightOn aim to position sovereign AI as a true driver of digital transformation for 
French organizations. This partnership provides a concrete response to the challenges of sovereignty, security, and 
European independence, while putting technological innovation at the service of business use cases. 
 
About LightOn 
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European Generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer 
in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring data 
confidentiality. LightOn's technology provides essential strategic independence, delivering tailored solutions. This 
technological expertise is combined with the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial use, with 
applications across sectors such as finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and public services. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA PME schemes and has been certified as an "Innovative Enterprise" by Bpifrance. For more information: www.lighton.ai 
/en 
 
About Cyllene 
 
Cyllene is a French group specializing in sovereign hosting, managed services, and digital transformation for 
organizations. With more than 400 employees across 12 agencies in France, Cyllene supports over 1,500 public and 
private clients in managing their critical infrastructures. Its offering is based on certified and secure datacenters, 
guaranteeing data confidentiality and compliance while promoting a sustainable and responsible approach to digital 
services. 
More information: www.groupe-cyllene.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media Enquiries: 
 
LightOn Press Office 
press@lighton.ai 
 
Cyllene Communications 
cerise.cottiaux@groupe-cyllene.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French 
enterprises 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2197722 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2197722 16-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2197722&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
