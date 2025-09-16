DJ LIGHTON: Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French enterprises

LIGHTON LIGHTON: Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French enterprises 16-Sep-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cyllene and LightOn join forces to accelerate the adoption of sovereign and responsible AI within French enterprises Paris, September 16th 2025 - Cyllene, a leading French provider of sovereign hosting and managed services, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with LightOn, a French pioneer in trusted generative artificial intelligence solutions. This alliance aims to provide mid-sized companies, large enterprises, and public institutions with secure, sovereign, and ethical access to cutting-edge AI technologies. By integrating LightOn's generative AI solutions into its sovereign cloud environments, Cyllene reaffirms its commitment to delivering trusted infrastructures that combine innovation, performance, and data protection. A synergy serving French enterprises Thanks to this partnership, Cyllene clients can now leverage LightOn's generative AI capabilities directly within their sovereign environment through the IA OnDemand platform. Entirely hosted in France, this solution offers: -- Private and secure interactions with advanced AI models -- Intelligent exploitation of multimodal documents (texts, images, tables, charts) through RAG -- Creation of tailored use cases adapted to specific business needs -- Reinforced security architecture, including access management, SSO integration, and detailed auditing This integrated approach enables French organizations to deploy AI in compliance with the highest standards, while retaining control over their strategic data. A shared vision: sovereignty, trust, and performance "With LightOn, we share the conviction that technology only makes sense when it meets real needs and is built to last. This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver sovereign and secure AI to French enterprises, with a simple ambition: to transform innovation into concrete value, far from trends and as close as possible to real business use cases," says Olivier Morel, Director of Alliances and Strategic Partnerships at Cyllene. "This partnership with Cyllene goes far beyond a commercial agreement: it forms the foundation of a long-term relationship based on shared values of security, sovereignty, and digital excellence," emphasizes Igor Carron, Co-founder and CEO of LightOn. "Cyllene's deep understanding of French enterprise needs, combined with their proven expertise in digital transformation, makes them the ideal partner to extend our impact and reach." A credible French alternative With IA OnDemand, Cyllene and LightOn aim to position sovereign AI as a true driver of digital transformation for French organizations. This partnership provides a concrete response to the challenges of sovereignty, security, and European independence, while putting technological innovation at the service of business use cases. About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European Generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring data confidentiality. LightOn's technology provides essential strategic independence, delivering tailored solutions. This technological expertise is combined with the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial use, with applications across sectors such as finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA PME schemes and has been certified as an "Innovative Enterprise" by Bpifrance. For more information: www.lighton.ai /en About Cyllene Cyllene is a French group specializing in sovereign hosting, managed services, and digital transformation for organizations. With more than 400 employees across 12 agencies in France, Cyllene supports over 1,500 public and private clients in managing their critical infrastructures. Its offering is based on certified and secure datacenters, guaranteeing data confidentiality and compliance while promoting a sustainable and responsible approach to digital services. 