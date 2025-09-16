

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British consumer good company Unilever Plc (UL, ULVR.L, UN, UNA.AS, UNVB.DE) Tuesday said that Srinivas Phatak has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with immediate effect. His role includes being appointed to both the Board and the Unilever Leadership Executive, following an extensive and detailed internal and external search process.



In February this year, Unilever had named Phatak, then Deputy CFO and Group Controller, as Acting CFO, even while initiating a full search for a permanent successor. On the completion of the search process, the Board came to the unanimous decision that Phatak is the most suitable candidate for the role, given his extensive industry and financial expertise as well as his performance in the acting CEO position.



According to Unilever, Phatak also serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Coats Group Plc.



Commenting on the appointment, Fernando Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Srinivas has been a great partner over the last six months as acting CFO and over many years as part of the Unilever leadership team. He brings financial rigour, strategic clarity, and a sharp eye for value creation. I'm confident that, together with the team, we can build a scalable marketing and sales engine that delivers executional excellence across all channels.'



