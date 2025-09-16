Regulatory News:

Winamp for Creators, the most complete digital ecosystem empowering artists to manage, promote, and monetize their music, is proud to announce the launch of the Winamp Creators Program, a bold new global initiative designed to support emerging artists.

Through this program, Winamp will select three promising artists from around the world and provide each with $15,000 in funding, personalized mentorship, studio sessions, and global visibility over a five-month period. Applications are open from September 17th until October 31, 2025

"At Winamp, our mission has always been to empower artists with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive," said Thierry Ascarez, Chief Business Officer of Winamp. "The Winamp Creators Program is our way of going one step further, by investing directly in artists' careers and helping them bring their vision to life."

Selected artists will receive:

$3,000 per month for five months to invest in recording, promotion, touring, or other project needs.

to invest in recording, promotion, touring, or other project needs. Studio sessions at the Lab of Tomorrow , an initiative by Tomorrowland , giving them access to world-class facilities.

, an initiative , giving them access to world-class facilities. Strategic support and mentorship with monthly check-ins from Winamp's team and network of industry professionals.

with monthly check-ins from Winamp's team and network of industry professionals. Global visibility through promotion across Winamp's communication channels and media partners.

"This program represents a unique opportunity for emerging talent to receive not just financial support, but real guidance and visibility," said Hanne De Kesel, Manager of the Lab of Tomorrow. "We're excited to welcome the selected artists into our studio facilities and contribute to their journey."

Application Process

The Winamp Creators Program is open to all genres, all countries, and all independent artists, producers, or bands. Artists will be evaluated on their ambition, creativity, roadmap for 2026, social media activity, and entrepreneurial mindset. Shortlisted applicants will present their projects directly to a jury of industry professionals.

Timeline

September 17 : Launch

: Launch October 31 : Applications close

: Applications close November 1 December 17 : Selection process

: Selection process December 17 : Selected artists announced

: Selected artists announced January 12, 2026: Program begins

About the Winamp Creators Program

The Winamp Creators Program is an international launchpad designed to empower emerging artists by giving them the funding, tools, and exposure they need to take their careers to the next level. It builds on Winamp's long-standing mission to serve creators worldwide through its Winamp for Creators platform, which already provides distribution, copyright management, licensing, Fanzone features, marketing tools, and more, all in one place.

Artists can apply now at winamp.com/creators-program

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

