Netel Holding AB: Netel signs agreement with Elvia in Norway to upgrade three substations

Netel's subsidiary Nett-Tjenester has signed an agreement with Norway's leading energy company Elvia for the upgrade of the substations in Gjestad, Dal and Garder. The projects are worth a total of approximately 70 MNOK.

Netel is responsible for design, materials and installation. The projects will start in 2025 and are to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The upgrades are part of Elvia's work to increase the voltage level between Minne and Frogner from the current 66 kV to 132 kV. After the upgrades, the flexibility and redundancy of the electricity grid in Øvre Romerike will be improved and the capacity towards the Gardermoen area will increase.

"These important projects confirm our position as a leading player in Norwegian energy supply," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "We are proud to be part of and contribute to the increased electrification of Norwegian society."

