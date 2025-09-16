Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3C5AL | ISIN: SE0016798417
16.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
Netel Holding AB: Netel signs agreement with Elvia in Norway to upgrade three substations

Netel's subsidiary Nett-Tjenester has signed an agreement with Norway's leading energy company Elvia for the upgrade of the substations in Gjestad, Dal and Garder. The projects are worth a total of approximately 70 MNOK.

Netel is responsible for design, materials and installation. The projects will start in 2025 and are to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The upgrades are part of Elvia's work to increase the voltage level between Minne and Frogner from the current 66 kV to 132 kV. After the upgrades, the flexibility and redundancy of the electricity grid in Øvre Romerike will be improved and the capacity towards the Gardermoen area will increase.

"These important projects confirm our position as a leading player in Norwegian energy supply," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "We are proud to be part of and contribute to the increased electrification of Norwegian society."

About us

With 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom in Northern Europe. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
