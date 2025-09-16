Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services provider, announces the completion of efficiency initiatives that are expected to deliver approximately $2,700,000 in annualized cost savings.

This announcement follows the recently completed divestiture of Plurilock's CloudCodes business, a transaction that sharpened the Company's focus on its core strategy of scaling its higher-margin Critical Services business. Together, these actions reflect a broader effort to strategically reduce operating expenses, strengthen the balance sheet, and accelerate the path to profitability.

As a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company, Plurilock continues to evolve its operating model to support growth efficiently while improving margins. The corporate streamlining leverages global talent in offshore delivery centers, introduces an "AI-first" approach in select departments to improve efficiency and scalability, and reduces overhead expenses through disciplined cost management. These measures are designed to enhance Plurilock's financial position while ensuring that its solutions remain aligned with the most pressing needs of enterprise, defense, and public sector clients.

"These actions represent an important step in aligning our operations with our strategic focus on higher-margin Critical Services and shortening the path to profitability," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We are continuing to reduce costs while investing in Critical Services, and we're already seeing the results of these efforts. By embedding AI-driven efficiencies and realizing staff synergies to enhance productivity, we are building a leaner, more resilient organization capable of delivering greater value to our clients and shareholders."

The Company expects these annualized savings to take effect beginning September 1, 2025, strengthening the balance sheet, reducing cash burn, while enabling continued investment in key growth areas such as Critical Services and international expansion.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

