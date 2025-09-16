Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated September 10, 2025, the Company, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") and Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), have completed the exercise of Sumitomo's and Centerra's 'top-up right' to retain its 10.1% and 9.9% interest in the Company, respectively, as granted within the investor rights agreements dated November 5, 2021 and May 28, 2024.

An aggregate of 51,805 common shares were issued at a price of $2.028 per share for aggregate consideration of $105,060.54. The common shares issuable in the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSXV expiring on January 16, 2026.

As Sumitomo is the beneficial owner of more than 10% of Kenorland's outstanding shares, it is a "related party" to the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As such, the transaction constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101.

The Company has relied upon on exemptions from formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 found in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of either transaction does not constitute more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Zach Flood

President, CEO & Director

