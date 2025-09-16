Sekur Private Data Ltd. Engages Flying V Group for its Business and Corporate Sales Launch

Marketing plan will focus on Corporate and Business push for Sekur Privacy Solutions Primarily in the USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Flying V Group as its marketing company to launch Sekur Corporate and Business solutions in the US market.

Sekur is launching several initiatives to promote its Business, Corporate and Government solutions globally. Flying V Group is expected to increase subscriptions in the US markets through digital marketing to corporate and business networks.

Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location mining and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity.

Sekur is expected to sell its privacy solutions due in part to the explosion in Business Email Compromise ("BEC") attacks on all big tech email and chat applications, which have suffered several hacks recently, especially since the implementation of AI inside all big tech solutions, including a Key Logger hack on the largest business email provider. Sekur's communications suite offers countermeasures to BEC attacks through its SekurSend proprietary feature, and offers other protections against internet spying on VPN users and messaging hacks such as the latest WhatsApp or Signal hacking incidents reported in the press, including Hackers stuffing malware into fake Signal, WhatsApp, and Chrome apps.

The Company is focused on high value clients, such as HNWIs, C-level executives, government officials and global leaders. Industries in focus are finance, real estate and mortgage, law, defense, energy, manufacturing, government and other sectors needing privacy and security for all their emails, chats messages and communications. Most businesses issue invoices with wire information that are compromised.40% of all BEC attacks are now done through AI emailing and BEC attacksare costing businesses an average of US$4.89 million per attack, according to an IBM study.



Brennan Smith, CRO and Co-Founder of Flying V Group said "We're thrilled to partner withSekur, a leader in secure communications and data privacy solutions. At Flying V Group, we believe the future belongs to companies that prioritize privacy, trust, and secure digital experiences. Together with Sekur, we are developing strategies to reach both privacy-first consumers and corporate clients who demand best-in-class protection. This partnership represents a powerful alignment of values-innovation, integrity, and a shared commitment to redefining how organizations safeguard their communications."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are very excited to work with Flying V Group and their highly talented team. They fully understand our mission and the value that Sekur provides to privacy centered individuals and businesses needing protection for BEC compromise and other forms of cyber-attacks. With the explosion of BEC and other hacks on emails and messaging apps, Sekur offers a set of countermeasures unique with its technology, and we look forward to working with Flying V Group and grow our business and corporate footprint in the USA. This engagement is a perfect opportunity to increase Sekur's growth as we are off grid, off big tech and we never data mine or location track your communications. Sekur is meant to protect against phishing, Business Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks. "

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information. About Flying V Group

Flying V Group (FVG) is the leading revenue and demand generation agency in the United States. Located in Newport Beach, CA, FVG helps businesses grow through data-driven performance marketing, creative design, and cutting-edge digital solutions. FVG partners with companies across industry to deliver measurable results through SEO, generative engine optimization (ChatGPT), paid media, content, and investor relations strategies. Our mission is to help brands scale and succeed in competitive markets by combining creativity with analytics.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca.

