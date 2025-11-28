Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Clarification - Internet Stock Review Publishes Analysis Report on Sekur Private Data

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Sekur Private Data (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) (" Sekur " or the " Company "), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, would like to clarify that the Internet Stock Review Analyst Report that was published in our news release dated Nov 20 2025 , is a paid independent research report.

The Company paid the sum of US$2,500 for a 15-page Analyst Independent Report as part of the Company's ongoing corporate communications. The Company has asked the report issuer to clearly define on the top of the report, the disclosure that the report of a paid independent report paid for by the Company.

The Company signed a six-month contract with Revelers.IO, D.B.A. Institutional Analyst, publisher of the Internet Stock Review, for the amount of US$2,500/month for the purpose of coverage of the Company's activities and analysis report on the Company. The report has been updated to reflect the fact that the report is a paid independent report, paid for by the Company.

The report has been prepared by Revelers.IO Media Group Inc., D.B.A. InternetStockReview.com, 5165 Magellan Way East, Delray Beach FL 33484, USA. Email: roland@institutionalanalyst.com tel: 1-310-488-0599, attn: Roland Perry. Neither Revelers.IO Media Group Inc. D.B.A. InternetStockReview.com, nor Roland Perry have any relationship to the company, other than being an independent contractor.

This report may be disseminated through https://internetstockreview.com/ and/or on the Company's website at www.sekurprivatedata.com and/or through a news release approved by the Company. Other third-party media may pick up the report on the Internet without prior knowledge of the Company.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Its main sales operations are located in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Follow Sekur on:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/clarification-internet-stock-review-publishes-analysis-report-on-1112748