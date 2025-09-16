Cubic Defense to Showcase Solutions Providing a Decisive Advantage to the Warfighter at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in delivering air combat training, secure communications, edge compute and networking solutions, will showcase its portfolio of innovative technologies during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference, September 22-24, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

"Cubic's innovative solutions empower the warfighter with a definitive advantage across ground, air, cyber and space domains," said Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. The battle-tested technologies demonstrated during the event enhance readiness and support mission success for our defense partners and allies, helping them stay ahead of emerging threats."

Visit the Cubic at booth 1917 and speak with experts who will demonstrate:

Simplified, Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) - Accelerating the Multi-domain OODA Loop: A common data model and DoD-approved tech stack that reduces cognitive burden through optimized displays and analytics of kinetic and non-kinetic data, in multi-domain operations and LVC environments.

Synthetic Inject to Live-Live Virtual Constructive (SITL-LVC): Delivers a training environment in which the combat and sensor display effectively block, pass along or guise various inputs to aircraft systems that looks, feels and sounds identical to what aircrew would encounter in live combat.

Mobile Advanced Tactical Training Encrypted Range System (MATTERS): Offers secure, rapidly deployable Joint and Coalition training with live instrumentation, simulators, scenario generation and data capture for mission reconstruction.

Integrating Golden Dome - Optimizing Multi-domain Integrated Air and Missile Defense through reconstruction and data analytics: SPEAR's common data model enhances Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) by reconstructing data from multi-service battle management and weapons systems.

Decisive Advantage through Instrumentation to incrementally achieve the Advanced Training Environment (ATE): P5 System Security Update (SSU): Adds cost-effective encryption to P5 ACMI pods, enabling secure 4 th and 5 th gen aircraft training using existing hardware and wave forms. P5 Block 7 Update: Transmits classified sensor and weapons data for enhanced Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) training with accurate effects modeling. SLATE Pod: Delivers SITL-LVC capability to 4 th gen and rotary wing U.S. DoD platforms, replicating peer adversary complexity and scale.

DTECH Mission Solutions: Post-Quantum Secure Tactical Communications from Edge to Core: Zero-trust, post-quantum encrypted communications pipeline operates at the tactical edge in Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments, ensuring resilient U.S. Air Force mission communications.

Secure Communications: Protected Waveforms - Multi-link SATCOM, Software Defined Radios and CSAR Radios: Deliver adaptive and resilient spectrum dominance with Multi-link, Multi-band, Multi-constellation SATCOM, Software Defined Radios (SDR) and stealthy waveforms that resolve critical gaps in tactical and operational communications, enabling the U.S. Air Force to update communications at the speed of the threat.

