Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Redefines Mobile UCaaS by Making Every Mobile Phone a UC Hub

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of Crexendo® Extend, a global mobile focused UC solution powered by Tango Networks' flagship mobile technology.

Crexendo Extend enables any mobile phone, whether company-owned or personal to function as a fully integrated extension of the UCaaS platform. With Crexendo Extend, mobile calls, texts, and the full suite of UC features operate natively on the mobile device under enterprise control, ensuring compliance, dual persona functionality, and the freedom to work naturally without requiring an additional app.

"Crexendo is redefining mobile communications by turning every mobile phone into a unified communications hub for business," said Jeff Korn, Chairman & CEO of Crexendo. "This isn't just mobile, it's mobilized UC purpose-built for today's workforce and designed to give organizations the oversight and confidence they need, while delivering a smarter, simpler way to stay connected in a mobile focused world."

"Crexendo Extend puts a true business extension in every employee's pocket," said Doug Bartek, Founder, CEO and Joint President of Tango Networks. "It delivers secure, compliant, enterprise-grade communications natively on any mobile phone-making work simpler, smarter, and fully mobile - for every worker, in every role, everywhere."

Building on this collaboration, Tango Networks has joined Crexendo's Ecosystem Vendor Partner Program (EVPP), an initiative that aligns best-in-class technology partners to accelerate innovation. With Crexendo Extend as part of the EVPP program, organizations gain new ways to empower remote and frontline employees while maintaining enterprise level performance and control.

Tango Networks will also be a sponsor at the upcoming Crexendo's User Group Meeting (UGM) taking place in Miami this October, where the industry's leading service providers and technology partners come together to shape the future of cloud communications. As part of UGM, Crexendo Extend will take center stage showcasing how extending UC to any mobile device can unlock new revenue streams, strengthen partner offerings, and meet the demands of an increasingly mobile workforce.

CrexendoExtend is available to all Crexendo licensees, bringing enhanced mobile functionality and innovation directly into the hands of every customer. From hybrid teams to frontline staff to global enterprises, Crexendo Extend delivers a modern communications experience that keeps businesses connected, productive, and ready for the future.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Tango Networks

Tango Networks is a pioneer in cutting-edge mobile telecommunications solutions for enterprises globally. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Tango Networks revolutionizes how businesses connect and communicate in a mobile-centric world.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) redefining Mobile UCaaS with the launch of Crexendo Extend, (ii) the ability of Crexendo Extend to enable any mobile phone to operate as a fully integrated UCaaS extension, (iii) anticipated benefits such as compliance, dual persona functionality, and simplified mobile workforce communications, (iv) the success of the collaboration with Tango Networks and its participation in Crexendo's Ecosystem Vendor Partner Program, (v) the expected showcasing and promotion of Crexendo Extend at the upcoming User Group Meeting, and (vi) expectations regarding adoption by Crexendo licensees and the potential to create new revenue streams, enhance partner offerings, and strengthen customer communications.

