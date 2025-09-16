Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 18, 2025 at the St. Regis Toronto. Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply, will be presenting on the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

"We're excited to be part of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply. "This event brings together a high-caliber group of investors and innovators. It's an ideal platform for us to showcase our progress and share our vision for what's next as we continue building long-term value for our shareholders."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 will bring together over 20 high-growth companies and a curated group of institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing. The program features keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and focused 1-on-1 meetings, all designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register to be considered for an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event: here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood US enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US, part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. We offer comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid-testing technologies-such as single-use presumptive fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products.

