Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2QGZ0 | ISIN: SE0014583332
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 09:06
0,034 Euro
-3,43 % -0,001
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.09.2025
BoMill AB: BoMill receives a new order worth EUR 552,000 from a leading flour mill in Saudi Arabia

BoMill AB has received an order for BoMill InSight worth EUR 552,000 from a leading flour mill group in Saudi Arabia.

The company, based in Saudi Arabia, is amongst the leading flour milling groups in the Middle East, supplying bakeries, retail, and the food industry.

The value of the order is EUR 552,000 and includes the supply and installation of BoMill InSight. The installation is scheduled for Q2 2026.

This press release contains inside information that BoMill AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on September 16, 2025, at 14:30CET.

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 (0)727 00 11 82 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com


