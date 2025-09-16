PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Achieves New 2025 Monthly Operational Record in July

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) ("PPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that July 2025 marked the strongest monthly operational results for 2025 and for the previous 12 months, exceeding the results reported for June 2025 disclosed in our August 11, 2025 press release at its Callanquitas Mine operated by its mining partner, Proyectos La Patagonia SAC.

In July 2025, the Callanquitas operation generated gross revenues of PEN 11.65 million or CAD$ 4.53 million(1) and pre-tax income of PEN 5.28 million or CAD$ 2.05 million(1), representing a sequential increase from June's record figures. As a result, PPX, through its Peruvian subsidiary, earned an NPI of PEN 3.96 million or CAD$ 1.54 million(1), establishing a new monthly record mark.

Cumulative NPI earned for 2025 calendar year through July now total PEN 9.06 million or CAD$ 3.53 million(1), already surpassing the same period of the previous year, underscoring the accelerating cash-generating capacity of the Igor Project.

Operationally, the Company continues to advance construction of its CIL and flotation plant. Once operational, the plant is expected to materially reduce mining, transportation, and processing costs, further enhancing profitability and positioning PPX for expanded production capacity.

John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of PPX Mining Corp., commented, "July marks another milestone for PPX, as we achieved the strongest 2025 monthly operational performance, building on the record set in June. These results highlight the operational momentum we are gaining at Callanquitas and the value the project continues to generate. With the upcoming completion of our CIL and flotation plant, we anticipate further cost reductions and production growth."

Foreign Exchange: 1 CAD$ = 2.57 PEN

