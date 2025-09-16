DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FURTHER PROGRESS IN AEROSPACE POWER GENERATION WITH SAFRAN ELECTRICAL & POWER

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FURTHER PROGRESS IN AEROSPACE POWER GENERATION WITH SAFRAN ELECTRICAL & POWER 16-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further progress in aerospace power generation with Safran Electrical & Power FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announces that it has initiated an agreement worth over EUR4 million with a new customer, Safran Electrical & Power, to produce parts for aerospace power systems. The contract under discussion will cover the production for Safran Electrical & Power (SEP), a division of the Safran group and world leader in aerospace electrical systems, of two work packages of titanium and stainless steel parts, incorporating motorization and power generation equipment, including torsion shafts. Thanks to a competitive offering and close customer relations, SEP is set to become FIGEAC AÉRO's latest new client which will further reinforce its partnership with the Safran group. The electrical equipment involved are used in many of the commercial aerospace programmes currently led by Airbus, Boeing, COMAC and other aircraft manufacturers. Production will take place in Escalquens (France) at the TOFER site, a subsidiary of FIGEAC AÉRO. In perfect alignment with the PILOT 28 strategic priorities, the Group already had existing industrial assets and expertise at the site, enabling it to optimize the investments to be made while optimizing usage rate at the site in question. FIGEAC AÉRO anticipates total revenue of up to EUR4 million over a total period of five years for the two work packages concerned, with the first deliveries of parts scheduled for the end of the current financial year. On the back of this latest development, FIGEAC AÉRO has now secured more than 48% of its annual new business revenue target out to March 2028. In light of its current sales momentum, the Group is more confident than ever that it will meet its target. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter and first half of full year 2025/26 -- 9 December 2025: results for the first half of full year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250916_TOFER SEP_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2198250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

