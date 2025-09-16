Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 924781 | ISIN: FR0000073272 | Ticker-Symbol: SEJ1
16.09.25 | 18:12
283,10 Euro
-2,21 % -6,40
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
16.09.2025 18:21 Uhr
FIGEAC AÉRO: FURTHER PROGRESS IN AEROSPACE POWER GENERATION WITH SAFRAN ELECTRICAL & POWER

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FURTHER PROGRESS IN AEROSPACE POWER GENERATION WITH SAFRAN ELECTRICAL & POWER 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FURTHER PROGRESS IN AEROSPACE POWER GENERATION WITH SAFRAN ELECTRICAL & POWER 
16-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Further progress in aerospace power generation with Safran Electrical & Power 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announces that it has 
initiated an agreement worth over EUR4 million with a new customer, Safran Electrical & Power, to produce parts for 
aerospace power systems. 

The contract under discussion will cover the production for Safran Electrical & Power (SEP), a division of the Safran 
group and world leader in aerospace electrical systems, of two work packages of titanium and stainless steel parts, 
incorporating motorization and power generation equipment, including torsion shafts. 
 
Thanks to a competitive offering and close customer relations, SEP is set to become FIGEAC AÉRO's latest new client 
which will further reinforce its partnership with the Safran group. The electrical equipment involved are used in many 
of the commercial aerospace programmes currently led by Airbus, Boeing, COMAC and other aircraft manufacturers. 
 
Production will take place in Escalquens (France) at the TOFER site, a subsidiary of FIGEAC AÉRO.  In perfect alignment 
with the PILOT 28 strategic priorities, the Group already had existing industrial assets and expertise at the site, 
enabling it to optimize the investments to be made while optimizing usage rate at the site in question. FIGEAC AÉRO 
anticipates total revenue of up to EUR4 million over a total period of five years for the two work packages concerned, 
with the first deliveries of parts scheduled for the end of the current financial year. 
 
On the back of this latest development, FIGEAC AÉRO has now secured more than 48% of its annual new business revenue 
target out to March 2028. In light of its current sales momentum, the Group is more confident than ever that it will 
meet its target. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 

Upcoming events (after trading) 
 
 -- 5 November 2025: revenue for the second quarter and first half of full year 2025/26 
 -- 9 December 2025: results for the first half of full year 2025/26 

About Figeac Aéro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors.  FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 

Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250916_TOFER SEP_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2198250 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2198250 16-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
