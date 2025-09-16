Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG Company Name: LAIQON AG ISIN: DE000A12UP29 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 16.09.2025 Target price: EUR 10.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a correction of the research update on LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) originally published earlier today. Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 10.60 to EUR 10.50.



Abstract:

LAIQON AG reported H1/25 results, which were mixed. Total revenues grew by 13.8% to €17.6m, (FBe: €17.5m), chiefly driven by €2.8m in state research grants. Underlying revenues excluding grants were broadly flat. EBITDA losses narrowed significantly to €-0.82m (FBe: €-0.5m; H1/24: €-2.95m), though transaction costs of around €0.2m linked to the MainFirst deal weighed on performance. LAIQON reported that its AuM rose sharply to €9.75bn as of August 2025, chiefly driven by the acquired fund assets from MainFirst, and confirmed the 2025 AuM outlook. The company also for the first time provided revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2026. The numbers are below our previous forecasts. Despite this, LAIQON continues to deliver on strategic milestones. Following the Union Investment partnership, 'WertAnlage' is now operating at more than 80 cooperative banks. LAIQON has built up AuM of ~€200m to date from its partnerships with Union Investment and 'meine Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG'. In addition, management is preparing to launch Europe's first actively managed AI-powered ETF by year-end 2025 with one of the continent's largest ETF providers, representing a second high-profile validation of LAIC's technology. These initiatives, combined with the integration of MainFirst from August, underline the expected robust revenue and profitability growth into 2026-28. Incorporating our adjusted financial projections into our DCF model yields a new price target of €10.50 (previously €10.60). We maintain our Buy rating (upside: 132%).



First Berlin Equity Research hat eine Korrektur des ursprünglich heute veröffentlichten Research Updates zu LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 10,60 auf EUR 10,50.



Zusammenfassung:

Die LAIQON AG meldete gemischte Ergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2025. Der Gesamtumsatz stieg um 13,8% auf €17,6 Mio. (FBe: €17,5 Mio.), was hauptsächlich auf staatliche Forschungszuschüsse in Höhe von €2,8 Mio. zurückzuführen ist. Der zugrunde liegende Umsatz ohne Zuschüsse blieb weitgehend unverändert. Die EBITDA-Verluste verringerten sich deutlich auf €-0,82 Mio. (FBe: €-0,5 Mio.; H1/24 €-2,95 Mio.), obwohl Transaktionskosten in Höhe von rund €0,2 Mio. im Zusammenhang mit der MainFirst-Transaktion das Ergebnis belasteten. LAIQON meldete, dass sein verwaltetes Vermögen (AuM) per August 2025 stark auf €9,75 Mrd. gestiegen ist, was hauptsächlich auf die übernommenen Fondsvermögen von MainFirst zurückzuführen ist, und bestätigte den Ausblick für das AuM für 2025. Das Unternehmen hat außerdem erstmals eine Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognose für 2026 vorgelegt. Die Zahlen liegen unter unseren bisherigen Prognosen. Dennoch erreicht LAIQON weiterhin seine strategischen Meilensteine. Durch die Partnerschaft mit Union Investment ist 'WertAnlage' nun bei mehr als 80 Genossenschaftsbanken. LAIQON hat aus den Partnerschaften mit der Union Investment und der 'meine Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG' bisher ein AuM-Volumen von €200 Mio. aufgebaut. Darüber hinaus bereitet das Management die Einführung des ersten aktiv verwalteten KI-gestützten ETF Europas bis Ende 2025 mit einem der größten ETF-Anbieter des Kontinents vor, was eine zweite hochkarätige Bestätigung der Technologie von LAIC darstellt. Diese Initiativen in Verbindung mit der Integration von MainFirst ab August unterstreichen das erwartete robuste Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum bis 2026-28. Nach unseren angepassten Finanzprognosen ergibt unser DCF-Modell ein neues Kursziel von €10,50 (zuvor €10,60). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei (Aufwärtspotenzial: 132 %).



