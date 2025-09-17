Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
17.09.25 | 08:02
1,087 Euro
-0,02 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.09.2025 08:39 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposed reduction of capital

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposed reduction of capital 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposed reduction of capital 
17-Sep-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
 
For immediate release 
 
17 September 2025 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 
 
Proposed reduction of the capital of R.E.A. Holdings plc by way of a reduction of of the amount standing to the credit 
of the company's share premium account by USD20,000,000 
 
Introduction 
 
The company announces that it is today despatching a circular (the "circular") to the holders of its ordinary shares 
and, for information only, to the holders of its preference shares, giving details of a proposal for a reduction of the 
capital of the company by way of a reduction of USD20,000,000 of the amount standing to the credit of the company's share 
premium account. 
 
Such proposal requires, inter alia, the approval of shareholders given by way of a special resolution.  Accordingly, a 
general meeting of the company has been convened for 22 October 2025.  Notice of the meeting is included in the 
circular.  The necessary special resolution will be proposed at such meeting. 
 
Background to and reasons for the proposed reduction of capital 
 
The company is permitted by law to pay dividends on its shares only out of distributable reserves.  The level of 
distributable reserves shown by the balance sheet of the company at 31 December 2024 (being the date of the latest 
audited balance sheet of the company) amounted to USD8.0 million (being the amount standing to the credit of the 
company's retained earnings account, which constitutes a distributable reserve).  The company requires distributable 
reserves of some USD8.8 million to meet the aggregate annual preference dividend payable in respect of the preference 
shares before even considering the payment of any dividend to the holders of the ordinary shares. 
 
The company has, however, built up a substantial capital reserve in its share premium account through the issue of 
shares at prices in excess of the nominal value of those shares.  As at 31 December 2024, the amount standing to the 
credit of the company's share premium account was USD47.4 million.  As the share premium account is not a distributable 
reserve, it has limited application and cannot be used to pay dividends. 
 
The board therefore proposes that the company should proceed with a reduction of capital to create additional 
distributable reserves.  The board proposes that the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account be 
reduced by USD20,000,000, with the USD20,000,000 of realised profits thereby created being applied to increase the 
accumulated profit on the company's retained earnings account (the "proposed reduction of capital"). 
 
By undertaking the proposed reduction of capital and creating additional distributable reserves, the company will 
increase its ability to pay dividends, subject always to the financial performance of the company.  The increased 
distributable reserves would also be available for other returns of value to shareholders in the coming years.  
However, save for the payment of dividends in respect of the preference shares, and a possible resumption of ordinary 
dividends in years where internally generated cash flows are sufficient to effect a material reduction in group net 
debt, the board currently has no plans to use the additional distributable reserves that will be available to the 
company should the proposed reduction of capital take place. 
 
If the proposed reduction of capital were not to be undertaken, the company would be reliant upon the receipt of 
dividends from its subsidiaries to provide the distributable reserves needed in order to permit the company to make 
dividend payments.  The terms of the loans made by PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (the Indonesian State bank providing 
loan facilities to the Indonesian operating companies within the group) ("Bank Mandiri") to PT REA Kaltim Plantations ( 
"REA Kaltim") include provisions requiring that REA Kaltim obtain the consent of Bank Mandiri to any proposed 
dividends.  Whilst the board has no reason to expect that Bank Mandiri would refuse to consent to the payment by REA 
Kaltim of dividends that are proportionate to REA Kaltim's earnings, were Bank Mandiri to do so, this would be likely 
to result in the company finding itself in a situation where it has the cash resources to pay a dividend but is unable 
so to do due to insufficient distributable reserves. 
 
Further details of the proposed reduction of capital 
 
In addition to requiring the approval of shareholders, the proposed reduction of capital is subject to confirmation by 
the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the "Court"). 
 
If the special resolution is passed, the company intends to apply to the Court for the necessary confirmation.  The 
proposed reduction of capital will only become effective if the special resolution is passed at the general meeting, 
the Court confirms the reduction and the order of the Court confirming the reduction is delivered to, and registered 
by, the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. 
 
Provisional dates have been obtained for the required Court hearings for the purposes of the proposed reduction of 
capital, but they are subject to change.  If the hearings proceed as scheduled, the final hearing, at which the company 
will request that the Court make an order confirming the reduction, is currently expected to take place on 11 November 
2025.  The company will notify shareholders when the proposed reduction of capital has become effective by issuing an 
announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. 
 
In considering an application by the company for an order confirming the proposed reduction of capital, the Court will 
need to be satisfied that there is no real likelihood that the reduction will result in the company being unable to 
discharge all amounts due by it, at the time of the reduction, to creditors (including contingent creditors) of the 
company when such amounts fall due.  In order to satisfy the Court, the company may seek the consent of certain of its 
creditors to the proposed reduction of capital.  It is for the Court to determine whether any creditor protection is 
required and, if so, what form that should take.  However, given the substantial net assets of the group, the board 
does not anticipate that any such creditor protection measures will be required. 
 
The holders of the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028 of the company have already consented to the proposed reduction of 
capital by way of an extraordinary resolution passed by them on 4 September 2025.  In addition, the trust deed 
constituting the dollar notes now contains provisions pursuant to which the trustee for the holders of the dollar notes 
has irrevocably consented, on behalf of itself and the holders of the dollar notes, to the proposed reduction of 
capital and to the release to distributable reserves of the reserve that would thereby be created.  If necessary, the 
company may seek to obtain similar consents from certain other of its material creditors to whom obligations are owed 
that will not fall due for discharge within a short period following the reduction of capital taking effect. 
 
The board reserves the right to abandon or discontinue any application to the Court for confirmation of the proposed 
reduction of capital if the board believes that the terms required to obtain confirmation are unsatisfactory to the 
company or if, as the result of a material unforeseen event, the board considers that to continue with the proposed 
reduction of capital would be inappropriate, inadvisable or otherwise not in the best interests of the company. 
 
Recommendation 
 
Each of the directors of the company is of the opinion that the proposed reduction of capital is in the best interests 
of the company and its shareholders as a whole. 
 
Accordingly, the board recommends that all ordinary shareholders vote in favour of the special resolution set out in 
the notice of general meeting of the company convened for 22 October 2025 as the directors intend to do in respect of 
their own holdings comprising, in aggregate, 705,140 ordinary shares (representing 1.6 per cent of the voting share 
capital of the company).  Richard Robinow also intends to vote in favour of the special resolution in respect of the 
24,167 ordinary shares (representing 0.055 per cent of the voting share capital of the company) held by him as trustee. 
 
Emba Holdings Limited has confirmed that it intends to vote in favour of the special resolution in respect of its 
holding of 13,022,420 ordinary shares (representing 29.7 per cent of the voting share capital of the company). 
 
If the special resolution is not passed or if the Court declines to confirm the proposed reduction of capital, while 
the company expects to have sufficient distributable reserves to pay the dividend due on 31 December 2025 in respect of 
its preference shares, absent any augmentation of distributable reserves, the company does not currently have 
sufficient distributable reserves to pay the preference share dividend due on 30 June 2026, nor any subsequent 
preference share dividends.  As noted above, whilst the board has no reason to expect that Bank Mandiri would refuse 
consent for the payment by REA Kaltim of dividends that are proportionate to REA Kaltim's annual earnings, which 
dividends would increase the distributable reserves of the company, there cannot be certainty that Bank Mandiri will 
grant its consent.  Thus, absent the proposed reduction of capital, the company could find itself in the situation 
where the group has the profits and cash resources to make dividend payments but the company is unable to make those 
payments due to the fact that it does not have the necessary distributable reserves. 
 
If the dividends payable to the holders of the preference shares were to become in arrear for a period of more than six 
months, the holders of the preference shares would become entitled to attend and vote at general meetings of the 
company. 

Enquiries: 
 
David Blackett       Carol Gysin 
 
Chairman          Managing director 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc    R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877     Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: CIR 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 401995 
EQS News ID:  2198372 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198372&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.