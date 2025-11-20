Anzeige
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
20.11.25
1,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
20.11.2025 14:03 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital 
20-Nov-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Further re proposed reduction of capital of REA 

Further to the announcement on 11 November 2025 regarding confirmation by the High Court of Justice in England and 
Wales (the "Court") of the proposed reduction of capital by way of a reduction of the amount standing to the credit of 
the company's share premium account by USD20,000,000, the company announces that the Court order has been registered by 
the Registrar of Companies and, accordingly, the reduction of capital is effective from 17 November 2025.  

Enquiries: 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 408950 
EQS News ID:  2233460 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2233460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2025 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
