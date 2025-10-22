DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of GM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of GM 22-Oct-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") The special resolution set out in the notice of the company's general meeting dated 17 September 2025 was duly passed at the general meeting held today. A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Votes For % of % of Votes Total Votes Special resolution Against Votes Cast Withheld (including Votes Votes Chairman's Cast Cast discretion) THAT, subject to the confirmation of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the company be reduced by 1 21,138,109 100 0 0 21,138,109 0 USUSD20,000,000

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: ROM TIDM: RE LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 405879 EQS News ID: 2216888 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216888&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)