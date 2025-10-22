Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 21:50
1,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 13:33 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of GM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of GM 
22-Oct-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 

The special resolution set out in the notice of the company's general meeting dated 17 September 2025 was duly passed 
at the general meeting held today. 

A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible 
to vote at the general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. 

Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the general meeting with the following 
instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 

                                Votes For  % of      % of 
                                      Votes    Total   Votes 
        Special resolution                          Against     Votes Cast Withheld 
                                (including Votes      Votes 
                            Chairman's Cast    Cast 
                                discretion) 

       THAT, subject to the confirmation of the High     
       Court of Justice in England and Wales, the amount 
       standing to the credit of the share premium 
       account of the company be reduced by 
1                                21,138,109 100   0    0    21,138,109 0 
 
 
       USUSD20,000,000

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 405879 
EQS News ID:  2216888 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216888&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
