Elsevier Limited: Redefining Research: Elsevier Announces Next-Generation AI-Powered Researcher Solution

Driven by customer feedback, new comprehensive AI solution will provide a next-level experience combining latest technology with unmatched content depth, breadth and quality to accelerate breakthroughs, improve impact and productivity

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, today announced it is developing a next-generation 'end-to-end' AI-powered solution for academic and corporate researchers, in collaboration with the research community. The solution aims to transform the research workflow - helping scientists move faster from insights to impact while safeguarding research integrity, transparency and trust.

The new Elsevier AI solution will empower researchers to identify emerging areas of inquiry and funding opportunities, uncover knowledge gaps, synthesize literature rapidly, connect with collaborators and accelerate productivity. The solution builds on the success of ScienceDirect AI and Scopus AI, and represents a step-change for AI solutions that support the global research community.

Generic AI tools can fall short of helping researchers focus on original impactful thinking, as they rely on limited academic literature, low-quality data and offer little transparency about how conclusions are reached. Elsevier's comprehensive AI solution will be designed to address these challenges head-on with a fundamentally different approach.

What will set the new solution for researchers apart:

One seamless assistant: Brainstorm ideas, plan projects, review literature, find collaborators, and discover funding opportunities - all in one space with a powerful AI assistant.

Brainstorm ideas, plan projects, review literature, find collaborators, and discover funding opportunities - all in one space with a powerful AI assistant. Trust Cards: Showing how evidence was used or inferred, highlighting confidence levels and providing risk assessments for potential inaccuracies.

Showing how evidence was used or inferred, highlighting confidence levels and providing risk assessments for potential inaccuracies. Certified content only: Access comprehensive, peer-reviewed, cross-publisher academic content.

Access comprehensive, peer-reviewed, cross-publisher academic content. Curated datasets: Answers powered by publisher-neutral datasets e.g. Scopus abstracts and funding data.

Answers powered by publisher-neutral datasets e.g. Scopus abstracts and funding data. Add your own content: Users can add their own content to supplement what is already included.

Users can add their own content to supplement what is already included. Privacy and security: Built with enterprise-grade security, Elsevier AI-powered solutions are developed in line with its Privacy Principles to safeguard personal data and privacy.

Built with enterprise-grade security, Elsevier AI-powered solutions are developed in line with its Privacy Principles to safeguard personal data and privacy. Publisher-neutral algorithms: An independent Advisory Board will be created to ensure results are prioritized and ranked based on quality, in a transparent, unbiased and responsible manner.

Elsevier's new AI solution will be built on millions of peer-reviewed articles and book chapters from the world's leading academic publishers. The new solution will be publisher-neutral and include subscription and Open Access content, giving researchers unprecedented depth and coverage. The solution will include ScienceDirect's trusted content, combined with comprehensive data and analytics from Scopus' 100+ million interconnected records.

Judy Verses, Elsevier President of Academic and Government Markets, said: "Working together with the research community, our goal is to help researchers seamlessly carry out multiple tasks with confidence to accelerate breakthroughs, boost collaboration, improve impact and productivity. By combining a powerful AI assistant with high-quality peer-reviewed literature from across publishers, we aim to create a next-level experience for impact makers who are advancing human progress."

Professor Minoru Terano, President of the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST), said: "At JAIST, researchers are engaged in the latest research to address the world's big challenges. Emerging AI tools will play an increasingly important role in this mission, supporting - not replacing -original human thinking and creativity. In partnership with Elsevier, JAIST is committed to developing new tools built on trusted research and responsible AI, ensuring progress that drives academic excellence and societal impact."

The solution will be built on Elsevier's Responsible AI Principles, which prioritize transparency, real-world impact and human oversight. This means every interaction is designed to augment human expertise rather than replace it, with clear explanations of how conclusions are reached and full control remains with the researcher.

Roadmap for the future

Elsevier is working closely with leading publishers to create a publisher-neutral solution that includes subscription and open access full-text content, ensuring no critical evidence is missed. In parallel, new forms of algorithmic transparency and certification will be included to deepen user trust.

A closed beta version of the solution is launched today, with hundreds of invited researchers initially taking part in testing. All ScienceDirect AI customers will have the opportunity to take part in testing through to year end. The solution will be available to purchase in Q1 2026 - existing ScienceDirect AI customers will have access to the new solution as part of their subscriptions.

The new solution will benefit from technologies such as agentic AI, generative AI, reasoning engines and retrieval augmented generation, combined with Elsevier's decade long experience in developing AI solutions together with its customers.

For more information and to stay up to date on the development of the new solution, please visit: https://www.elsevier.com/academic-and-government/ai-for-researchers

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5509711/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redefining-research-elsevier-announces-next-generation-ai-powered-researcher-solution-302556245.html