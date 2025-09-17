OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge AB Enters into Collaboration with UCLA for Patient Engagement Study on BupiZenge

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing an innovative treatment for oral pain relief, today announced a new collaboration with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The partnership focuses on a patient engagement study to gather insights on the unmet needs in managing oral mucositis pain, while exploring potential pathways toward a future Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the United States for BupiZenge.

The collaboration aims to leverage UCLA's expertise in oncology and radiation therapy to engage patients and clinicians, providing valuable data to inform the clinical development of BupiZenge. This non-opioid lozenge offers localized, long-lasting relief from severe oral pain associated with cancer treatments, addressing a significant gap in current care options.

"We are excited to partner with UCLA, a world-leading institution in cancer research and patient care," said Stian Kildal, CEO of OncoZenge. "This collaboration not only strengthens our understanding of patient experiences through the engagement study but also opens doors to navigating the regulatory landscape for a potential IND filing, bringing us one step closer to a plan for delivering BupiZenge to patients in the US market."

Robert K. Chin, MD, PhD, Radiation Oncologist at UCLA Health, added: "Oral mucositis remains a debilitating side effect for many cancer patients undergoing treatment. Collaborating with OncoZenge on this patient engagement study allows us to amplify patient voices and explore innovative solutions like BupiZenge, with an eye toward future clinical advancements in the US."

This initiative builds on OncoZenge's ongoing Phase III preparations in Europe and underscores the Company's commitment to develop partnerships in support of advancing BupiZenge in key markets globally.

About UCLA Health, Westwood Radiation Oncology and Robert K. Chin, MD, PhD;

https://www.uclahealth.org/providers/robert-chin



BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



For additional information, please contact:

Stian Kildal, CEO, mobile: +46 76 115 3797, e-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

About this release

The information in this release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person(s) set out above, at 08:50 CEST on September 17, 2025.



