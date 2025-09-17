Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") announces that it intends to change the Company's name from "East West Petroleum Corp." to "East West Minerals Ltd." (the "Name Change"). Concurrently with the Name Change the Company will be consolidating its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Share Consolidation"). It is expected that the Name Change and Consolidation will be completed shortly after September 22, 2025, being the ex-distribution date of the capital reduction and special distribution discussed in the Company's news release of September 11, 2025.

The Company currently has 90,485,665 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the proposed Share Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 9,048,566 common shares issued and outstanding prior to rounding for fractional shares. The Share Consolidation and Name Change were approved by the board of directors of the Company but remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company will issue a further news release upon receiving TSXV approval, announcing the effective date of the Name Change and Consolidation. The Company's stock symbol will remain unchanged.

On Behalf of the Board

"Nick DeMare"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266751

SOURCE: East West Petroleum Corp.