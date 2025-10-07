The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.10.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.10.2025
Aktien
1 JP3548600000 Disco Corp.
2 CA27580W1005 East West Petroleum Corp.
3 FR0014011QJ8 Europlasma S.A.
4 DE000A40ZVZ1 EV Digital Invest AG
5 AU0000423501 L1 Group Ltd.
6 CA65345J3038 Nexus Gold Corp.
7 CA83013Q8719 Core AI Holdings Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3198387246 Rumänien, Republik
2 NZAIRD0030L8 Air New Zealand Ltd.
3 AU3FN0089892 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
4 AU3CB0303113 Royal Bank of Canada
5 XS3200004672 Scentre Management Ltd.
6 US06419GEE26 The Bank of Nova Scotia
7 XS3195897320 The Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek
8 USG9T27HAN45 Vedanta Resources Finance II PLC
9 XS3200743980 International Finance Corp.
10 US515110CH52 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
11 XS3198384573 Rumänien, Republik
12 ES0000012P74 Spanien, Königreich
13 XS3200187576 Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A.
14 FR0014010I26 Carmila S.A.S.
15 XS3197741732 CBB International Sukuk Programme Company W.L.L.
16 DE000CZ457K9 Commerzbank AG
17 XS3189781662 Elenia Verkko Oyj
18 BE6368381404 Elia Transmission Belgium N.V.
19 XS3198991039 Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH
20 DK0030551247 Nykredit Realkredit A/S
21 XS3195933067 The Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek
22 US927804GW81 Virginia Electric & Power Co.
23 USU9226VAV90 Vistra Operations Company LLC
24 USU9226VAW73 Vistra Operations Company LLC
25 USU9226VAX56 Vistra Operations Company LLC
26 LU3086268227 BNP Paribas Easy ESG Enhanced EMU UCITS ETF
27 IE000OV4XWA3 WisdomTree Eurozone Efficient Core UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.10.2025
Aktien
1 JP3548600000 Disco Corp.
2 CA27580W1005 East West Petroleum Corp.
3 FR0014011QJ8 Europlasma S.A.
4 DE000A40ZVZ1 EV Digital Invest AG
5 AU0000423501 L1 Group Ltd.
6 CA65345J3038 Nexus Gold Corp.
7 CA83013Q8719 Core AI Holdings Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3198387246 Rumänien, Republik
2 NZAIRD0030L8 Air New Zealand Ltd.
3 AU3FN0089892 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
4 AU3CB0303113 Royal Bank of Canada
5 XS3200004672 Scentre Management Ltd.
6 US06419GEE26 The Bank of Nova Scotia
7 XS3195897320 The Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek
8 USG9T27HAN45 Vedanta Resources Finance II PLC
9 XS3200743980 International Finance Corp.
10 US515110CH52 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
11 XS3198384573 Rumänien, Republik
12 ES0000012P74 Spanien, Königreich
13 XS3200187576 Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A.
14 FR0014010I26 Carmila S.A.S.
15 XS3197741732 CBB International Sukuk Programme Company W.L.L.
16 DE000CZ457K9 Commerzbank AG
17 XS3189781662 Elenia Verkko Oyj
18 BE6368381404 Elia Transmission Belgium N.V.
19 XS3198991039 Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH
20 DK0030551247 Nykredit Realkredit A/S
21 XS3195933067 The Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek
22 US927804GW81 Virginia Electric & Power Co.
23 USU9226VAV90 Vistra Operations Company LLC
24 USU9226VAW73 Vistra Operations Company LLC
25 USU9226VAX56 Vistra Operations Company LLC
26 LU3086268227 BNP Paribas Easy ESG Enhanced EMU UCITS ETF
27 IE000OV4XWA3 WisdomTree Eurozone Efficient Core UCITS ETF
