Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001
Nokia Oyj: Nokia, Datwyler IT Infra, Intel, and SIPBB launch private 5G and AI-powered edge innovation hub in Switzerland

Press Release

Nokia, Datwyler IT Infra, Intel, and SIPBB launch private 5G and AI-powered edge innovation hub in Switzerland

  • Industrial testbed at the Switzerland Innovation Park Biel/Bienne enables startups and nonprofits to trial real-time AI and private 5G solutions without incurring infrastructure costs.
  • New hub will drive innovation in energy, mobility, health, and manufacturing through predictive analytics, Gen AI assistants, and secure edge connectivity.

17 September 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia, together with Datwyler IT Infra, Intel, and the Switzerland Innovation Park Biel/Bienne (SIPBB), unveiled a pioneering hub for startups and nonprofits to accelerate industrial digitalization through advanced private 5G and AI-powered edge solutions. This initiative will drive breakthrough innovations in efficiency, safety, and sustainability across key industries such as health, mobility, energy, and manufacturing.

At SIPBB, innovators will have access to a full-scale deployment environment offering private 5G connectivity. The infrastructure includes Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) (https://www.dac.nokia.com/connectivity-solutions/private-wireless/) private wireless networks, MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) (https://www.dac.nokia.com/mx-industrial-edge/), and future-ready applications such as Nokia MX Workmate (https://www.dac.nokia.com/applications/mx-workmate/), the industry's first OT-compliant Gen AI solution for connected workers. These technologies, alongside Intel Xeon Scalable processors and edge AI capabilities, such as visual positioning and object detection, provide a real-world testbed open to nonprofit research and startup collaboration without the usual cost or deployment challenges.

The new trial site enables several industrial use cases, including predictive maintenance powered by real-time analytics to minimize downtime and material waste, push-to-talk and video communication tools to keep teams connected without on-site travel, and AI-enhanced safety monitoring to improve situational awareness and worker safety. Energy-efficient automation ensures consistent productivity with reduced environmental impact. Additionally, the site features natural human-machine interaction through Gen AI-driven digital assistants, allowing workers to communicate with machines using intuitive, conversational language.

"SIPBB is a hub for pioneering researchers, engineers, and investors to meet with industrial partners in start-up ecosystems to exchange ideas, test, and validate new technologies. It provides a full-scale deployment environment for trialing new technologies and realizing research projects. We are aiming for the hub to attract global investment and support Swiss economic growth and digital leadership," said, Michael Wendling, Co-Lead Swiss Smart Factory at Switzerland Innovation Park Biel/ Bienne (SIPBB).

"The success of industrial digital transformation depends on how enterprises capture data, securely transport it and bring AI closer for data analysis & decision making. The partnership with Nokia, SIPBB, and Datwyler showcases use cases that leverage Intel Xeon servers powering both connectivity and AI inference at the enterprise edge. CPU-based AI inferencing not only lowers TCO (total cost of operation) but also enables flexible, scalable, and sustainable solutions at the enterprise edge," said, Bhupesh Agrawal, General Manager, Private 5G and Enterprise AI at Intel.

"With our many years of experience in edge and data center architectures, we enable the secure, high-performance and scalable implementation of industrial 5G and AI applications. Together with SIPBB, Nokia and Intel, we are creating an infrastructure platform that startups and research teams can use without any barriers to entry," said, Pascal Walther, Head of IT/OT at Dätwyler IT Infra.

"At Nokia, we believe technology should empower industries to increase efficiency, safety and sustainability. Through our partnership with Intel, Datwyler, and SIPBB, we are supporting digital equity by enabling innovators to test future-ready solutions without upfront infrastructure costs to accelerate development, validate use cases, and scale digital transformation in the real world,"said, Michael Aspinall, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge sales in Europe at Nokia.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Multimedia, technical information and related news
Webpage: MX Industrial Edge (https://www.dac.nokia.com/mx-industrial-edge/)

Webpage: DAC private wireless | Nokia DAC (https://www.dac.nokia.com/connectivity-solutions/private-wireless/)

Webpage: MX Workmate (https://www.dac.nokia.com/applications/mx-workmate/)

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com (mailto:Press.Services@nokia.com)

Follow Nokia on social media

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia/) X (https://twitter.com/nokia) Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nokia/) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/nokia)



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
