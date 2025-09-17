Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Meds Apotek AB, company registration number 559093-4575, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that Meds Apotek AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 23, 2025.



The company has 17,251,424 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name: MEDS Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 19,194,819 ISIN code: SE0018014110 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 266142 Company Registration Number: 559093-4575 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK





Classification

Code Name 20 Health Care 20103015 Pharmaceuticals

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 23 up and including September 24, 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 25 and page 80 in the prospectus.



