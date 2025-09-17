Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2QGYH | ISIN: DK0061278355 | Ticker-Symbol: 9FF
Frankfurt
17.09.25 | 08:02
1,145 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S secures two contracts with Fieger louvre solutions in Denmark

Investor news no. 060 - 2025

WindowMaster International A/S has won two new contracts in Denmark, delivering advanced heat and smoke ventilation solutions for newly constructed apartment buildings.

The two projects, covering 20 floors in total, will feature louvre systems supplied by Fieger Lamellenfenster GmbH, combined with WindowMaster's actuators and control systems to ensure optimal performance.

In addition, WindowMaster will provide system integration, commissioning, and CE certification, underscoring the company's role as a trusted full-service partner.

These contracts highlight WindowMaster's strong collaboration with leading suppliers and the ability to deliver fully integrated, compliant, and high-performing ventilation solutions.

Adobe Express - file (3).jpg

General info about Investor News:

WindowMaster's Investor News is categorized according to our business areas divided into Buildings, Products, Safety, and Other Relevant Information.

All new customer agreements and orders with a total value of DKK 1m or of strategic significance or impact are communicated to the market, as long as these do not change the expectations communicated.

Buildings

We develop, maintain and upgrade buildings helping building stakeholders in creating the best ventilation solutions for their specific building. We are in control of projects as the main integrator or through integrator partners.

Products

Products are sold both for distribution and to manufacturers in the fenestration industry, who then integrate them into their solutions.

Safety

We provide safety equipment and maintenance through Climatic by WindowMaster for the built environment. This mainly consists of fall safety solutions and access equipment.

Other Relevant Information

We communicate about the categories New Product or System Test Certification, New Market Established or New Product Launch.


