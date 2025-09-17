WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S secures two contracts with Fieger louvre solutions in Denmark

Investor news no. 060 - 2025

WindowMaster International A/S has won two new contracts in Denmark, delivering advanced heat and smoke ventilation solutions for newly constructed apartment buildings.

The two projects, covering 20 floors in total, will feature louvre systems supplied by Fieger Lamellenfenster GmbH, combined with WindowMaster's actuators and control systems to ensure optimal performance.

In addition, WindowMaster will provide system integration, commissioning, and CE certification, underscoring the company's role as a trusted full-service partner.

These contracts highlight WindowMaster's strong collaboration with leading suppliers and the ability to deliver fully integrated, compliant, and high-performing ventilation solutions.

